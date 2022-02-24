Use of folfirinox as initial treatment for localized pancreatic adenocarcinoma

This study provides realistic estimates of survival rates in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma on folfirinox treatment.

Photomicrograph of pancreatic tissue section showing (brown) cancerous tissue.

This large international cohort study provides realistic estimates of resection rates and survival in AL, BR, and PR PDAC patients who started treatment with (m)FOLFIRINOX at PDAC referral centers.

The pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is one of the deadliest solid cancers. Even after resection with curative intent, the 10-year overall survival (OS) is only about 4% due to high rates of disease recurrence.

PDAC could be considered a systemic disease, even without evidence of distant metastases at initial diagnosis. Therefore, it has been suggested that systemic therapy should be the initial treatment modality for all patients diagnosed with PDAC, followed by surgery in selected patients.

The purpose of this research was to create a large, uniform database that included patients from referral centers with comparable high-quality care and only minor differences in patient characteristics and treatment approaches.

The results of this TAPS cohort allow for better discussion between patients and clinicians regarding resection rates and survival outcomes by clinical stage after initial (m)FOLFIRINOX for localized PDAC.

Furthermore, the results can be used as robust real-world estimates for sample size calculations for studies investigating new treatments for PDAC when the initial (m)FOLFIRINOX is the standard arm.

Additionally, future studies may investigate which 18 patients benefit from subsequent treatments, including second systemic regimens, radiation therapy, surgical resection, and adjuvant chemotherapy.

Subsequent treatments were::

-Chemotherapy: 12.9%;

-Radiation therapy: 49%;

-Resection: 37.9%.

Resection rates were as follows:

-with ACDP LA: 17.6%;

with ACDP RL: 53.1%;

with ACDP PR: 70.5%.

Resection rates without margin involvement (>1 mm) were as follows:

with ACDP LA: 55.2%;

with ACDP RL: 62.6%;

with ACDP PR: 79.2%.

The median OS was as follows:

with ACDP LA: 18.7 months (95% CI: 17.7-19.9);

with ACDP RL: 23.2 months (95% CI: 21.0-25.7);

with ACDP PR: 31.2 months (95% CI: 26.2-36.6).

The median OS for the 695 patients who underwent resection was 38.3 months (95% CI: 36.1-42.0).

All TAPS centers share common features. These include high referral volumes for patients in need of both surgical and non-surgical therapies, specialty trained pancreatic surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists experienced in collaborative research studies, recognized comprehensive institutions.

This was the first TAPS Consortium study to include five high-volume pancreatic cancer referral centers in the United States.

This large international multicenter retrospective cohort study evaluated the course of treatment and outcomes of 1,835 patients who received (m) FOLFIRINOX as initial treatment for localized PDAC.

The study provides realistic estimates of resection rates and survival in LA, BR, and PR PDAC patients who started treatment with (m)FOLFIRINOX at PDAC referral centers.

The results of this expert research can be used as reference data for other experienced centers treating patients with localized PDAC with initial (m) FOLFIRINOX.

