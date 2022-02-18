Use of masks and other measures continue in force at airports in the country

The restriction measures and the sanitary protocol that is applied at the Las Américas International Airport and other terminals operated by the company Aeropuertos Dominicanos XXI (Aerodom) remain in force despite the announcement of suspension made by President Luis Abinader.

In the case of Las Américas Airport, this Thursday security controls and restriction measures continued to be applied to passengers and visitors who entered and left the country through this airport terminal.

“The restriction measures against the coronavirus are still maintained here, without variation,” said Luis López, director of Communications of the concessionaire Dominican Airports XXI Aerodom.

López specified that Aerodom is waiting for the Civil Aviation Board (JAC), as the regulatory body for airport operations, to officially issue what the new specific measures for airports will be.

In a speech last Wednesday, President Luis Abinader announced the suspension of all the restrictions taken by COVID-19, and assured that the vaccination program for the population will be maintained.

The president also assured that the authorities of the Ministry of Public Health will continue to monitor the evolution of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country.

He also pointed out that from now on it is not mandatory to wear a mask, present the vaccination card to access establishments, as well as restrictions in public spaces.

The requirement to present the vaccination card to enter the AILA facilities was still in force this Thursday, for all passengers, visitors and employees of the airport terminal.

“Today the sanitary measures are still in execution in the other airport terminals managed by the concessionaire Aerodom,” said Luis López.

In addition to the Las Américas terminal, the company manages, through a concession contract with the State, the Gregorio Luperón terminals, in Puerto Plata; Maria Montez, from Barahona; Professor Juan Bosch, from Samaná; Doctor Joaquín Balaguer, in Higüero; and Arroyo Barril, from Samaná. In all of them, they have undergone the health controls and protocols against the coronavirus established by the Public Health authorities.

2020

It is recalled that on March 18, 2020, then-President Danilo Medina announced a series of drastic measures to curb the coronavirus, including the decree of a state of emergency and the closure of national borders and airports, to prevent the spread of the covid coronavirus. -19 in the country.

The president’s measures included the suspension of all incoming flights and the closure of the borders, effective at 6:00 in the morning of March 19 of that year, for 15 days.

The main airports were ordered to redouble epidemiological surveillance with the increase in health personnel available, as well as the increase in available tests for COVID-19.

During that period, all flights from Europe, China, South Korea and Iran were also suspended for a month. While on April 16 the use of masks is made mandatory in the terminal and in public spaces and workplaces.

Likewise, a mandatory quarantine is established for all those passengers who arrived in the country and had been in one of those nations in the last two weeks.

Also all Dominican students who had been abroad and had to return as a result of the suspension of classes in other countries, had to quarantine for 15 days from their arrival and their parents had to enforce that isolation.