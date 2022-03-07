Use of optional mask and 4 other key points of the new government executive order against COVID-19

The decrease in infections, deaths and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 took the governor Peter Pierluisi to relax a large part of the measures imposed so far over the past two years to curb the pandemic.

The provisions included in Executive Order 2022-019 go into effect on Thursday, March 10.

“I recognize that we are all anxious to beat COVID-19, but we must be prudent, particularly to protect our most vulnerable brothers and sisters, such as our elderly, immunocompromised people and children who cannot be vaccinated,” said the governor.

These are the main changes:

1. The mask will be optional

The new executive order eliminates the mandate for the use of masks in outdoor or indoor areas. In addition, it is recommended to use the mask in indoor areas where the vaccination status of all those present cannot be verified.

But there are exceptions: the mask is mandatory in health facilities, such as hospitals, emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, health centers, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies and long-term care homes for the elderly.

The Health Department may require the use of masks “in other settings, as it deems necessary to avoid contagion”, including classrooms in schools, child care centers and universities.

2. No more capacity restrictions

All capacity restrictions in public and private entities are eliminated in the new order. Until now, the capacity capacity was reduced to 75%.

The requirement to check vaccination status or diagnostic tests in establishments such as restaurants, hammocks and community centers, among others, is also eliminated.

The governor clarified that each operator of these establishments will be able to implement the measures they deem necessary to control the spread of COVID-19, including requesting the use of a mask and screening visitors.

3. Mass activities

Mass activities will be allowed up to a capacity of 1,000 people. Secretary of Health, Carlos Melladoyou must establish the protocol to follow in those activities of more than 1,000 people.

Specifically, any massive activity of more than 1,000 people carried out in theaters, amphitheaters, stadiums, coliseums, convention centers, whether indoors or outdoors, must comply with the protocol issued by the Secretary of Health.

4. Measures for travelers

As of March 10, the requirement to fill out the Traveler’s Declaration or present the Vacuum ID at airports.

Genomic surveillance and voluntary testing centers at airports will remain available until required by the Department of Health.

5. Other changes

All existing vaccination mandates will pass under the jurisdiction of the Department of Health, therefore, it will be up to the secretary of that agency to make the necessary recommendations for the entire population.

In addition, executive orders on vaccination mandates were rescinded. Now the Department of Health will be the agency that will establish any guidelines for these purposes by administrative order.

Finally, the governor indicated that, for the time being, he will not eliminate the emergency declaration established at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. In addition, he assured that he will be “pending” on any development of the virus to recommend further changes.