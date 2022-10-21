Use of Vitamin C and soursop as alternative medicine among young people, indicates study

Complementary medicine in cancer patients has been growing.

Dr. Fernando Cabanillas, director of the Cancer Center of the Auxilio Mutuo Hospital and one of the authors of the research. Photo: Medicine and Public Health Magazine.

A group of researchers conducted a study in the outpatient clinic of the Auxilio Mutuo Oncology Center to learn about the use of alternative medicine. There they found that the use of this type of treatment is seen more frequently in patients with higher education, minors and those who live in non-metropolitan areas of Puerto Rico.

During the analysis it was found that gender, type of tumor and stage were not significantly associated with the use of alternative medicine, but vitamin C and soursop (Graviola or soursop) turned out to be the two used as treatments alternatives.

According to the Mayo Clinic, there is still no proof that vitamin C alone can cure cancerbut researchers are studying whether it might increase the effectiveness of other treatments against him cancersuch as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, or reduce the side effects of treatment.

For its part, some studies, cited by this means, showed that soursop is rich in acetogenins, which is a group of metabolic products that have a cytotoxic effect, being able to act directly on cancer cells.

Importantly, complementary or alternative medicine (CA) has increased in popularity, the authors noted. They even added that this is defined as any therapy used to treat cancer or its symptoms and is not part of the treatments standard used by the medical community.

It is established that the use of alternative medicine has become a global phenomenon, with reports showing an increasing number of patients using it in some way.

These therapies can be divided into three main categories: special diet, movement/physical/mind/body therapies, vitamins/herbs, as well as other forms not specified in these categories.

Previous studies have estimated that 25% of UK residents, 50% of Germans, French and Australians use some form of CAM with or without concurrent conventional treatment, while in the US the numbers range from 42% to 69%.

In summary, the researchers emphasize that their general results are consistent with other studies carried out around the world, since it was established that women use this therapy more than men.

Likewise, the data indicated that vitamins and fruits are two of the treatments most popular, specifically vitamin C and Graviola (soursop), the latter being a different finding than other studies outside of Puerto Rico.

It is important to highlight that the majority of patients assured that they consult the use of this treatment with their oncologist. However, almost half of the patients do not mention it, so it could potentially interfere with the mechanisms of action of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

The study emphasizes the need for doctors to ask about the use of these therapies and adds that the population, the use of CAM, is different depending on the level, which favors the higher educational level and that its experience, patients in the metropolitan area They tend to use it more than the rest of the island.

Doctors Daniel Torres-Vega, Fernando Cabanillas, Noridza Rivera, Pedro Sollivan, Wandaly Pardo, Caroline Rivera, Muay Hernandez participated in this investigation.

Access the study here.