Use, shoot to stop a robber but hit and kill a 9 year old girl – Corriere.it

from Paolo Foschi

A man who had just been attacked at an ATM reacted by shooting at a van where he thought the robber had got on, but on board there was a family passing by by chance on the road

One more street shooting, still an innocent victim of firearms in the United States. And this time the news, which comes from Houston (Texas)even more dramatic, because a 9-year-old girl lost her life. According to US news agencies, in fact, Monday evening, around 9.45 pm local time, a man just robbed at an ATM shot to stop the attacker, but hit the little girl, Arlene Alvarez, who was sitting in the back seat of a van. The girl was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, where she died early Tuesday afternoon, Houston police reported. The man who opened fire, Tony Earls, 41was arrested and at first accused of very serious injuries and aggravated assault, but after the death of the child the charge will be reformulated. “Our hearts are with the Alvarez family. We are examining all the investigative evidence, we will apply the law to determine the appropriate charge,” commented Dane Schillerspokesperson for the district attorney.

= “ltr”> UPDATE # 3: Sadly, the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences advised late this afternoon that the nine-year-old girl has been pronounced deceased. #HouNews https://t.co/X9dAEiFqHf – Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 15, 2022

According to the reconstruction of the investigators, Earls and his wife were at a car-accessible ATM when an approached man threatened them with an automatic pistol. getting all the money they had. The assailant then escaped on foot and Earls, who had a gun with him, got out of the car and opened fire, aiming at a van he thought the robber had gotten into. Instead, the vehicle was carrying a family of five who had nothing to do with the robbery. “We were headed to our favorite restaurant. My daughter was listening to music with headphones “ the poignant tale of Armando Alvarez, father of the victim, “When I heard the first shots I shouted at everyone to throw themselves down, but she did not listen to me, the only one who did not listen to me and was hit”. At the moment there is no news of the robber.

The shooting involving little Arlene comes just a week after a thing that rocked the city. Ashanti Grant, a 9-year-old girl, was injured by a gunshot shot from a moving car. Who pulled the trigger – investigative sources reported – in all probability got the wrong target and perhaps he intended to hit the occupants of another car. The Houston authorities just announced yesterday a reward of $ 30,000 who will provide useful information to arrest Ashanti’s wounder. At the beginning of February, however, a 44 million dollar plan was presented to deal with the violence in the city, which is now considered a real emergency. At the end of December instead in Los Angeles, a 14-year-old Chilean girl was accidentally killed by police during a raid on a department store

the young woman was shot while trying on a dress.