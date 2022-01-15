Use: Texas synagogue hostage alarm – World

A man with a British accent holds a rabbi and his congregation hostage at a synagogue in Texas, near Dallas. The authorities are in place along with the SWAT special corps and the FBI. Facebook interrupted the live broadcast of the ceremony. He would have 4 people hostage: the rabbi and three others. The American media reported it. “If anyone tries to enter the building, I tell you they will all die,” the kidnapper said according to media reports.

“Let me talk to my sister.” These are some of the words of the man who is holding the faithful hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Dallas. Speaking to authorities outside the synagogue, the kidnapper with a strong British accent refers to his time in Britain and wonders “what’s wrong with America”. The man further said: “Don’t cry for me, I will die.”

The kidnapper of the Colleyville synagogue in Texas claims to be armed and claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui. Abc reports it citing some sources. Pakistani Siddiqui is considered a terrorist and is in jail accused of trying to kill American soldiers and FBI agents during interrogation after her arrest in 2008 in the Afghan province of Ghanzi. The woman is allegedly linked to Al Qaeda.