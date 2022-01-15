World

Use: Texas synagogue hostage alarm – World

Posted on

A man with a British accent holds a rabbi and his congregation hostage at a synagogue in Texas, near Dallas. The authorities are in place along with the SWAT special corps and the FBI. Facebook interrupted the live broadcast of the ceremony. He would have 4 people hostage: the rabbi and three others. The American media reported it. “If anyone tries to enter the building, I tell you they will all die,” the kidnapper said according to media reports.

“Let me talk to my sister.” These are some of the words of the man who is holding the faithful hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, near Dallas. Speaking to authorities outside the synagogue, the kidnapper with a strong British accent refers to his time in Britain and wonders “what’s wrong with America”. The man further said: “Don’t cry for me, I will die.”

The kidnapper of the Colleyville synagogue in Texas claims to be armed and claims to be the brother of Aafia Siddiqui. Abc reports it citing some sources. Pakistani Siddiqui is considered a terrorist and is in jail accused of trying to kill American soldiers and FBI agents during interrogation after her arrest in 2008 in the Afghan province of Ghanzi. The woman is allegedly linked to Al Qaeda.

REPRODUCTION RESERVED © Copyright ANSA


Most Popular

41
World

Donald Trump killed by a drone, the chilling video from Iran. Shock threat to the former president – Il Tempo
29
News

Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives
29
Business

super extension and you can request it several times
28
Tech

backward compatibility with PS3 may have been confirmed by the Store
28
News

‘Pretty Woman’ becomes a musical and talks about sexism and sex workers
28
Health

Family doctors, it is an emergency: there are 609 in the whole province, 71 doctors “lost” since 2018
26
Business

50 years of Opel Rekord, the first successful diesel in Italy
25
Tech

Hogwarts Legacy is at risk of being postponed to 2023 due to development problems, for a rumor – Nerd4.life
25
Sports

Djokovic expelled from Australia: the sentence | The latest news
24
Sports

Vinatzer and Razzoli from the podium, the Azzurri are doing well. At 1.30 pm the second heat – OA Sport
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top