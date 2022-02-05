“Use the company’s revenues and dividends against the high bill” – Corriere.it

from Maurizio Giannattasio

The opposition asks to use the 210 million and the dividends that the multi-utility pays to the municipality every year to intervene on the high bill. The response of Palazzo Marino: “No prejudice but it would mean cutting essential services for the city”

The historic A2A headquarters in Corso di Porta Vittoria changes hands. While waiting to transfer employees to the new skyscraper in Piazza Trento in 2025, the multi-utility makes cash by selling to the Henderson Park fund, a private equity group based in London, also two other assets. The first in via Balduccio da Pisa, the second in via Gonin. Total transaction: € 221 million.

The stone in the pond End of the first half. The second opens with Brothers of Italy that in the wake of what the center-right did in Brescia decides to present a agenda in which A2A is asked to use part of that revenue to calm the increase in electricity and gas bills. And the same to do with the dividends paid into the coffers of Palazzo Marino: 62.5 million euros. An operation that the executive of Palazzo Marino does not agree with for reasons of merit: because subtracting dividends to spread them on bills would mean subtracting resources from essential services for the city and for the weaker groups. To throw the stone into the pond is Daniela Santanché, regional coordinator of FdI together with the councilor Enrico Marcora who will materially present the agenda. “The Municipality could make part of A2A’s dividends available to families and businesses,” says Santanché. Marcora goes further: «I remember that Aem was founded in 2010 to counter Edison’s monopoly and allow the Milanese to save. It did the same after the war by investing in the power plants of Valtellina. The company has always responded to the needs of citizens. Today there is a new cry of alarm. The Municipality makes A2A dividends available to calm the bills of the small and medium-sized companies and sports centers that suffer most. And do the same with the money from the sale of the buildings ». The League had done the same with Pietro Marrapodi asking to use 15% of the dividends. AND Forza Italia also signs.

Marino Palace The answer comes from the councilor for the budget, Emmanuel Conte. «We are all well aware of how important the issue is for families and companies. There is no ideological prejudice, but the real question to ask would be another. In the face of missed dividends, which services should I cut since A2A’s money is non-binding income that is used to finance all current spending, from welfare, to public transport, to cleaning up the city? Who should be thrown off the tower? ‘ Especially at a time like this, where the pandemic inevitably reverberates on the municipal accounts. «We are working on the 2022-24 budget and the balance is not there yet. The government has rightly recognized the difficulty of cities by doubling transfers in 2020 and 2021 reaching one billion euros, as well as earmarked a billion in the Sostegni ter decree to calm the first quarter bill of companies and families. It is right that it should be so because the theme is national and must concern everyone ». But what would it mean to spread A2A dividends on the bills of the Milanese? If it were 15 per cent as requested by the League, it would mean 15 euros more per year per family. If they were all 62 million, 100 euros. A tenth of the expected increase. The leader of the Democratic Party, Filippo Barberis, also spoke: «We must intervene in a complementary manner to the government and not overlap, because the risk is to throw away or steal money for fundamental interventions for citizens. Furthermore, it would not make it possible to distinguish between those with income difficulties or not. We continue to work on the postponement of payments, the maxi-installments and the credit transfer ».

A2A Finally, the proceeds from the sale of the headquarters. A2A replies: “The sale of a part of the Milanese properties owned by A2A is part of the broader activities of asset rotation

, already foreseen in the Strategic Plan presented last year. The resources recovered will be used in the construction of the new headquarters of the group in Piazza Trento, in the improvement of the other properties in Milan and will contribute to the financing of the ambitious investment plan of 18 billion planned in the coming years “.

