Use the sons and Paul Walker to get me back in Fast10

Rags fly between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson. The Rock did not like the public post in which he uses his sons and Paul Walker to make him film the latest Fast10: “I already told you no, you are manipulating me”.

If you are among those who are just waiting to see you again Dwayne Johnson And Vin Diesel together again for one final definitive chapter of “Fast & Furious”, know that you will be definitely disappointed. Just “The Rock” has publicly refused the request via social media of Vin Diesel, who evidently already knew of the few chances of success and tried everything in order to publicly find “The Rock”. Who, however, did not send them to say: “I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance of me coming back.” he told CNN.

Vin Diesel’s message

Vin Diesel posted a message on Instagram in November, begging The Rock to reprise the role of Hobbs for the tenth and final installment of the series:

The world awaits the finale of ‘Fast 10’. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is no vacation that you spend that they do not wish you well … but the time has come. The dynasty awaits. I told you years ago that I would keep my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and show the best result in the final which will be Fast10.

Dwayne Johnson’s replica

Dwayne Johnson did not like the public release of Vin Diesel at all, to the point that he openly criticized him on CNN, considering that they had already reached a definitive agreement – on “no”, therefore – with respect to the subject:

I made it clear that I wasn’t going back to the franchise. I was firm but friendly with my words and said that I would always support the cast and cheer for the success of the franchise, but that there was no chance I would return. I didn’t like the post Vin posted, it was an example of her manipulation. He used his sons in the post and used Paul Walker’s death. They should be left out. We had already talked about it months ago and we have already come to a clear understanding on this. My goal has been to end this fantastic journey with gratitude and in peace. It is a pity that this public dialogue has muddied the waters.

Dwayne Johnson joined the cast of “Fast & Furious” with the 2011 film, “Fast Five”. Dwayne Johnson’s last episode was “The Fate of the Furious” in 2017 and then starred Jason Statham in the spin-off, “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”.