Use these 9 tricks for cooking in the air fryer

An air fryer works just like a small convection oven, circulating hot air inside a basket, to cook crispy foods in less time. It is faster than the oven, it heats up immediately and little oil is used and sometimes it is not used at all. In fact, it makes food healthier thanks to the feint “frying“.

Opinions on fryer-oven can sometimes be opposed, some say they love the traditional oven more, but do we want to add the convenience of an appliance that cooks in a few minutes? Fast, easy to use, it is now a must in all Italian kitchens. I recommend you also read the 6 myths about air fryers to dispel.

Now let’s see 9 useful tips when using the air fryer

Shake the basket several times

Most air fryer models recommend that you take the basket out during cooking and shake it once or at most twice throughout the cooking process. Instead, the advice is to do it several times in order to obtain crunchy and uniformly golden foods.

Grease the basket or wire rack

You can use spray oil or grease it with a brush, this will help keep the food from sticking to the grill. A lot of people have said “all the food on the bottom is sticking to me” happens on some air fryers when they don’t have a great non-stick coating, so if you have such a problem use this trick.

Do not use the fryer without a basket or grill inside the drawer

Never remove the perforated basket from the drawer nor the grill, the reason is simple if you do it you lose fast cooking because hot air no longer circulates under the food. The consequences are to prolong the cooking by almost double, so it must be absolutely avoided.

Do not skip the preheating especially for meat, cakes and leavened products

One of the main benefits of an air fryer is that you don’t have to wait for it to heat up before putting food inside, making the cooking process easier.

However, it is recommended to use preheating especially for foods such as meat, leavened products and sweets. You will have better results when cooking.

Avoid the dishwasher

Most air fryer manufacturers claim that their baskets and other parts are dishwasher safe, but our advice is to wash the components by hand. You can follow this easy guide which perfectly explains how to wash and clean an air fryer.

The dishwasher may damage the non-stick surface faster.

Do not overfill the basket

Air fryers look great on the outside, but don’t have a huge capacity internally. They start from 2.5 liters up to 7 liters for drawer ones. While the oven fryers also reach 30 liters but have more of a small oven aspect.

If the basket becomes too full, good results will not be obtained, which is why before buying an air fryer you need to know how many people it will be used for.

Use it to reheat leftovers

Use the air fryer to quickly reheat small portions of leftover food. You can really reheat everything from pizza slices to vegetables, then move on to meatballs or bread.

It only takes a few minutes to have hot and crunchy foods as if they were just fried.

Make healthy vegetarian chips

The air fryer has among its advantages to cook in a healthy way, just choose from the many light recipes to get a good side dish, or main course. Vegetarian fries are very popular, you can use a courgette, a piece of pumpkin or a carrot to get delicious light fries.

Photocredit facileidee.it breaded courgettes

Cut the vegetables into wedges or sticks, dip them in lemon juice and cover them with breadcrumbs and salt. Place in the basket without overlapping and cook at 200 degrees for 15 minutes.

Clean the deep fryer every time you use it

The cleaning of the air fryer must be done every time it is used, if very dirty, put the drawer with the basket or grill to soak for at least 50 minutes and then wash it with dish soap. If, on the other hand, it is not very dirty, use a damp cloth to clean it and then it dries.

Photocredit easyidee.it

If you don’t clean it regularly, odors may develop during the next cooking times.

These are just a few useful tips for cooking in the air fryer.