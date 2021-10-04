News

Use: Waitress doesn’t recognize Adam Sandler and sends him out of the restaurant

Adam Sandler kicked out of a Los Angeles restaurant: the waitress didn’t recognize him, probably because of the mask. And don’t say you haven’t been there too, when someone on the street greets you warmly and you just don’t know who he is, with my face half covered. Take heart: there are those who make a worse fool. […]

Valentina Dirindin

Adam Sandler kicked out from a restaurant from Los Angeles: the waitress didn’t recognize him, probably because of the mask.

And don’t say you haven’t been there too, when someone on the street greets you warmly and you just don’t know who he is, with my face half covered. Take heart: there are those who make a worse fool.

Like Dayanna Rodas, the waitress who welcomed the Hollywood actor and his two children at the entrance to the club, who went there for a pancake. She did not recognize Sandler and, instead of rolling out a red carpet for him, she simply let him know that the place was full, and that you had to wait at least half an hour to sit down.

All normal and right like this, you will say yelling at the end of the favoritism, but it doesn’t happen every day to have a star in your restaurant. So, realizing the gaffe, the waitress told the story on TikTok, begging the actor to excuse her: “Please, come back!”.

The owners, then, have not even gnawed, or perhaps yes, but they have not shown it, publicly praising their employee for having treated a VIP like any other customer. But who knows what would have happened if he had recognized him: would he have received the same treatment if there hadn’t been a mask in the middle to hide his face?

[Fonte: Leggo] | Image by Wikipedia, Angela George]

