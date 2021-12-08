Use your cell phone in the bathtub: 13-year-old electrocuted, dies after days of agony

He put the mobile phone in charge and decided to use it while soaking in the tub for a hot bath. An electric shock struck her.

Celestine Decroix she was a 13 year old like many others. The teenager lived in France, a Mâcon, in the Saône-et-Loire department. After an evening spent with her friends she had decided to take a moment to relax, which unfortunately ended up in tragedy.

She was struck by thousands of volts in front of her partner’s eyes. The very young girl, still in shock, managed to call the parents who were at home at that time. When help arrived, however, there was nothing to do.

The episode dates back to about ten days ago. The little girl is died Tuesday evening after days of agony at the Bron hospital. The local prosecutor has opened a file on the case, although there is now no doubt that it was one tragic fatality.

“Célestine attended school Saint-Exupéry of Mâcon, he had turned 13 in September. She was a wonderful teenager – his parents say -. Intelligent, lively, funny, generous, caring and sensitive, she was loved by all her family and friends. He was a nice person, a little sun. We loved it deeply“.

Despite the drama that befell his family, Anne Decroix, Célestine’s mother, wanted to launch a prevention message to prevent such an accident from happening again. She turned to teenagers not to use their cell phones in the bathroom.

