Use your imagination? No thanks | Editorial

After the discussion on the role of dictators In video game history, this is my second editorial inspired by Far Cry 6, and that not only implies that I’m still struggling with the Revolución Yarana – just because I aim to earn all the trophies, otherwise I would have finished it in a few hours, or rather in 10 minutes using only the basic pistol – but it is also a demonstration of the amount of food for thought that our favorite art gives us.

While wandering around the villages of the Caribbean island, I came across an altar of the Afro-Cuban religion. I recognized him immediately why I have seen several of them live in Cuba, and I must say that they represented it in great detail. But this is not the point. If you interact with it, that is, if you “honor the idol” as it appears in the description of the action button, you are rewarded with a mystical jingle and some experience points, in a sort of virtual blessing that confirms that the altar is not just a aesthetic detail but play a realistic role in the game.

SAY GOODBYE TO IMAGINATION

But that’s not even the point. The Ubisoft masterpiece – my personal Game of the Year – is not the only videogame set in a pseudo Cuba. Guerrilla War, born in 1987, put us at the helm of no less than Fidel Castro and Che Guevara engaged in fighting an evil dictator with no name . But yet, in the pixellated tropical land of the time, there was no trace of altars. Of course, you say, the resources were much more limited, and even if it was worth recreating the setting with that level of realism, no developer would have ever thought of sacrificing memory and precious sprites to represent secondary graphic details. , preferring to squeeze the hardware to insert a few more bullets, given the run and gun nature of the game.

After all, those were the BTAs, the “Good Times Gone”, In which we were able to imagine complex universes starting from a handful of pixels, we didn’t need graphics cards with GeForciliardi of polygons to lay out worlds made and finished without stimulating the imagination anymore, of which our generation made extensive use.

Quite right? Wrong, for three reasons. First, we cannot imagine what we are ignorant of. If I don’t know the Afro-Cuban religion, I am unable to imagine its symbols, just as if I am not familiar with Finnish cuisine, I am unable to imagine what the typical dish is. Not that it’s a big deal. I could have played Far Cry without the altars, not paying attention to their lack, as I have certainly not noticed who knows how many other details left out in the thousands of video games I have tried. But in a world projected in the direction of the metaverse, attempts to faithfully reproduce the settings are certainly to be praised. Second, while we are busy not letting go of our feathers, our focus is on gameplay and we are already struggling to grasp details that are not essential to our survival, let alone if we have the time to fantasize and travel with the mind. So, either you place the altar in front of my eyes, where I can see it and interact with it, or if you expect that while the bullets hiss I stop and think “damn, but you know that in this corner I really expected to find an altar?” you will be disappointed. Third, if we pay figures now close to 100 euros for a AAA title, now that technology allows it we are entitled to a hyper-detailed videogame world in which there is no room for any imagination. Why do developers have to delegate some of their work to my imagination? I have to imagine that this simple cylinder is the trunk of a tree, like in the old days? Very well, did you say 70 euros? Here is 20, and the other 50, imagine that he gave them to you. So the altars of Cuban Santería are welcome, indeed in a hypothetical Far Cry 7 I also want to see the feces of various animals, given that in real life when I enter the vegetation I crush them galore, I was not even playing Whack A Mole. Yet they still exist and still resist nostalgic for the phantom poetry narrated in a few pixels, with their vaunted ability to see universes in 320 × 240. These individuals infect the gaming community with their feigned reluctance – because in the end they are just liars unable to evolve – to the amount of detail that modern hardware can guarantee us.

Strengthened by Phaedrus’s lemma “Praise what we were if you don’t like who we are” they love to remember when we were kids and every piece of wood became a sword. Certain, but what kind of sword? A glaive? A scimitar? Claymore? Gladio? Saber? It is not known. But could it be enchanted? Boost up? Level? Break it down into materials that would have been used to craft a new weapon? Absolutely not, our stick was just a generic sword, the kind that just cut, and if you were hit in the leg you just limped even if in reality you would have played the hamstring. A bit meager as a reconstruction, when compared to the statistics that any fantasy RPG offers us. The same goes for the “gun” made with the thumb and forefinger. Number of shots? Charging time? Caliber? Precision? You made up your mind if you had been hit by a headshot, and a shoulder injury was always a no brainer. The comparison with Call of Duty is merciless. More than imagination, I would speak of ignorance. Innocent, blissful and childish, but always ignorance. In fact, once they grew up, and not by much, stylized weapons were sidelined in favor of complex tables and multifaceted dice in role-playing games.

And finally, closing your imagination in the closet, when you suffer a wound with a “bleeding” effect, you don’t just limp but risk dying. And, denying the afternoons in the garden spent pretending to be knights with a broom for a steed, woe betide if the Dungeon Master hasn’t foreseen every little detail, leaving us the thankless task to imagine. Not to mention the meticulous care we put into painting the miniatures to make them as realistic as possible. Another striking example was Subbuteo, which bordered on obsession, with artists boasting of having reproduced the exact color of Zico’s hair. To enjoy such a level of fidelity on our monitors we will have to wait for FIFA 2128.

The truth is that we are greedy for details, but it hurts us to admit it. That’s why we follow Arcane. To learn more about League of Legends characters. I don’t want to imagine Vi’s story. I want to be told. I do not hide that for a while I too tried to ride the wave of passion for the imagination, without success. Sure that one day I would become a celebrity, a few years ago I decided to go into porn. Having an adult film background, as Sylvester Stallone and Cameron Diaz would seem, lends a certain aura of handsome and damned charm. How could I have kept the nickname “Lo Stallone Veneziano” if I missed the physique du rôle? Not that I ran this danger, but just in order not to make a mistake, I opted for a totally innovative direction: I would have shot all the scenes with the lights off, in the pitch dark, trusting in the imagination of my followers. After all, what can happen in a bedroom, in the dark, in a triumph of moans and creaks? Come on, a little imagination. It was an epic fail, and only later did I learn that the users of that particular cinematography prefer cameras with rather indiscreet shots. Not surprisingly, now that we have actors so casual in showing us their moments of intimacy, the sexy Italian comedies in which the imagination reigned supreme are just a memory of youth and the X-ray glasses are relics of ancient civilizations now extinct .

And what about the Feronato Travel, who sold stays in the Caribbean and took customers to the lagoon behind Marghera? It would have been enough to use a pinch of the much-invoked imagination, to pretend that the water was a little bluer and that those huge rats were nice turtles. Instead nothing, lawsuits for compensation flocked. So, if in every aspect of life we ​​demand a great attention to detail, why do we still regret the sprite of Jet Set Willy, which we first called in an almost derogatory way “little man”, because we didn’t even know exactly what it was. The comparison with Cyberpunk 2077 is merciless, in which you can customize every aspect not of the cursed “little man” but of the character, of our avatar or alter ego. You already hear how it looks best with these names. Because I don’t want to see a spit of pixels and imagine its physiognomy. I want to have tools to create it down to the smallest detail, the options are never too many, also enter with the viscosity of the phlegm if necessary, although then I will always end up pressing the “Random” button.

Anyway thanks, developers from the 80s. I know that you have done your best and paved the way for the wonders that await us, and indeed you had managed to convince me that the little man in Pitfall II was Indiana Jones. I certainly do not regret those times but I am happy that we have moved on. And I prefer to cook with my teenage daughter rather than pretend to eat non-existent dishes from toy dishes like I did ten years ago. I can finally feel real emotions with a pad in my hand, and woe to those who want to be the Taliban of video games and go back to the pixellas. And now, taking back from what I have said so far, I ask you for a little effort: even if you do not agree with my thoughts, imagine that I have written absolutely sensible and intelligent things, otherwise they will fire me. So much, that’s what you’ve always asked for. To imagine.

PS: I still have to admit that the strip poker game with Samantha Fox on C64 “worked” great with me, pixel or non-pixel.