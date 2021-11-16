USED ​​BOATS They sell 5 unregistered sailboats from 9 to 9.99 meters

We continue to discover the best bargains for used boats on our classifieds market. Here you can sell and buy used boats, accessories, berths, find the right idea for your holidays and even look for and offer work! Today we have unearthed for you five unregistered used boats from 9 to 9.99 meters! We present them to you in ascending order of length. A safe used: the Giornale della Vela guarantees!

Five used boats from 9.00 m to 9.99 m

Eryd 30 – 9.00 m – A daysailer ready to buoy

The first of the used boats that we offer is a Eryd 30, an elegant daysailer of 9 meters (2.35 m beam) designed by the Italian Emanuele Rossi (Eryd in fact is the acronym of Emanuele Rossi Yacht Design) and launched in 2006. A fun, safe boat, easy to drive even in solitary and with enough space and comfort for day trips and short cruises.

It has a tiller steering for a more “pure” sailing experience, but is equipped to navigate at its best even with a small crew. And, above all, it is ready for the mark. It is equipped with a retractable carbon mast, boom and bowsprit, saildrive with folding propeller (Lombardini 13 hp engine), retractable toilet and small stove, complete set of sails and much more.

DISCOVER THE COMPLETE ADVERTISEMENT, PRICE AND PHOTOS

Sirocco 31 – 9.10m – Chichester’s boat designer’s jewel

The second of the used boats also belongs to the universe of “not registered”, being abundantly under 10 meters. We are talking about one Sirocco 31 (9.1o x 2.82m) from 1972. It is a pop and mythical boat, because it was designed by Angus Primrose, designer who signed, among other things, the Gypsy Moth IV with which Sir Francis Chichester faced his solo tour of the world.

The model for sale, sold at a very attractive price, was built by the Mistral shipyard in Barcelona. The boat is ready to buoy: powered by Nanni tricilindrico 21 hp from 1996, inverter from 2015, steering wheel, heater, electric windlass, sails redone in 2017, new side shrouds, lazy jack, eco, gps, pilot, electric toilet, electronic battery charger, fridge, 2-burner stove, 5 beds. The furnishings are original.

DISCOVER THE COMPLETE ADVERTISEMENT, PRICE AND PHOTOS

Nicholson 303 – 9.22m – A great little boat

We continue with the third of the used boats found on our market. A small, large boat (not registered): a Nicholson 303 (9.22 x 3.12 m) of the historic Camper & Nicholson shipyard, in production from 1979 to 1985 on a project by the great New Zealand designer Ron Holland, one of the magicians of the IOR.

The boat we propose, visible in Genoa, is from 1985. It is equipped with antifouling film, applied in 2018.

Genoa and gennaker halyards are in Dyneema, the others are Marlow double braid lines. All electronics were replaced in 2018. The engine was overhauled in 2018 (starter solenoid and alternator in 2021). The alternator has been replaced, from the normal 35 ah to the optional 55 ah. The price is attractive.

DISCOVER THE COMPLETE ADVERTISEMENT, PRICE AND PHOTOS

Perception Santarelli – 9.67 m – In the name of Gary Mull

The fourth of the boats used “under the lens” is a Perception (9.67 x 3.13 m) from 1976, one of the best boats of its generation, winner of many international regattas. The designer was the young Gary Mull, famous for his sharp breasts and the favorite of Cino Ricci, who after sailing on his Deception, commissioned him the Vanina which participated in the 1977 Admiral’s Cup.

As many words must be spent on the shipyard that built the boat, Santarelli & C. di Ravenna. Ettore Santarelli was one of the gurus of Adriatic sailing, a multifaceted builder, sailor and designer. His Dullia 30 and the Santarelli S series are famous. The boat, visible in Ravenna, dates back to 1976 and is in excellent condition. Fast and fun, it is ideal for starting or club regattas and short cruises.

DISCOVER THE COMPLETE ADVERTISEMENT, PRICE AND PHOTOS

Match 33 – 9.99m – With this you enjoy racing

We close our review of used boats not registered with a Match 33 (9.99 x 3.37) designed by the Starkel studio. A very fun and fast cruising / racing boat appreciated by many sailors, able to give a hard time to much newer boats.

The interior is a bit spartan but welcoming. The boat we show you is from 1996, it is visible in San Giorgio di Nogaro (Udine) and is equipped with 6 berths with chart table and Raymarine instrumentation, large toilet compartment located aft Yanmar engine 18 hp Self drive propeller, both racing sails and the cruise, bowsprit pole and tiller are in carbon.

DISCOVER THE COMPLETE ADVERTISEMENT, PRICE AND PHOTOS

Curated by Eugenio Ruocco

HOW THE SECOND-HAND MARKET OF GIORNALE DELLA VELA WORKS

Today you have a more effective way to sell your boat or buy one, find the used equipment that suits you, the berth and even search and offer work on board. It is the new advertising market of the Giornale della Vela. Standard ads are free and stay featured for 15 days but we have a sea of ​​ways to make your ad even more effective! FIND OUT MORE’

HELP US TO KEEP YOU ALWAYS UPDATED

Journalists of the Giornale della Vela undertake every day to guarantee quality, updated and correct information on the world of boating free of charge through the websites. If you appreciate our work, please support us by subscribing to the magazine. The annual subscription costs only 49 euros and we give you two gifts!

DISCOVER THE YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF THE SAILING JOURNAL

Every day interviews, boat tests, webinars and all sailing, minute by minute. But on video! CLICK HERE to subscribe, It’s free!

SIGN UP TO OUR NEWSLETTER

To stay updated on all the news from the world of sailing, selected by our editorial staff, subscribe to the newsletter of the Giornale della Vela! It’s very simple, just enter your email below, accept the Privacy Policy and click on the “Subscribe” button. In this way you will receive the best sailing news twice a week in your email! It is a free service and you can unsubscribe at any time, without obligation!