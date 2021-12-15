“Used by Napoli for a capital gain, never been to Lille”

The young striker Luigi Liguori tells how the operation related to the passage of the Nigerian in blue took place, which ended up under the lens of Covisoc

While in Turin we investigate the capital gains, and not only, of Juve in recent years, there are those who tell their adventure in the operation, also this ended under the lens of Covisoc, inherent in the passage of Victor Osimhen from Lille to Napoli in the summer of 2020. It is about Luigi Liguori, the young striker then on loan to Fermana in Serie C, who was included in the operation together with the third goalkeeper Karnezis and two other young men. His card was valued at 4 million euros, but al Lille he never went.

“In June, Napoli called me and said: come to Castel Volturno, we need to talk. My agent and I went, the club offered us two options: I could renew for a year and stay, or accept to go to Lille and sign for three years, entering the Osimhen operation. What would you have done? I talked to my agent and I accepted. On June 30 we signed with Lille. But we never went to Lille. Not even to sign. They sent the contracts in Naples and we signed in Castel Volturno “, said a Matteo Pinci on the Republic.

In France, then, none of the three ever went there because, after staying another season on loan in Italy, all of them refused the transfer. “We no longer wanted to go to France, so they offered us to leave the two-year contract on the table and accept a severance pay. Unfortunately I didn’t know everything. They didn’t tell you they wanted to make a capital gain. They just told us: the Lille wants three young players and we thought of you. Then over the weeks we discovered everything, but by now we were involved, we couldn’t do anything anymore “, explained the right winger, today at the Ercolano in Serie D.

Then, a regret: “We often talk to the other two guys involved in the operation and we say to each other: we had a three-year contract. We got burned because of Napoli’s” fault “. Because we didn’t know anything”.