Used cars or bitcoin? The value of the former grows more than cryptocurrencies

If you like playing on the stock market and have fun with several investments, even small ones, to round up your salary you can’t not look at this article. Second Jim White, president of the market research firm, was recently interviewed by CNBC, where he disclosed that the best investment of 2021 it was having acar conveniently parked in the garage.

In fact, that of used cars represents a fast growing market, with prices soaring to the delight of those who sell, much less for those who have to buy them. The cause of the increase in prices is what is now on everyone’s lips: la chip crisis which stops the production of new cars, which is why it is difficult to bring home a fresh model of production and hence the need to take refuge in the used market to change cars.

Used cars are better than Bitcoins: word of Jim Bianco

Jim Bianco, commenting on the trend of bitcoins, highlighted:

“Over the past four months, used car prices have gone up 20%. A growth higher than that of the S&P index, but also that of bitcoin. As of December 15, the last set of data we have, they are accelerating higher and higher. The peak is not seen yet, at least for now“

For those who do not know the bitcon represents the most famous among the existing cryptocurrencies, since the moment of its creation it continues to register sudden ups and downs. In the last 6 months it has gone from almost 29,000 dollars to the current 43,000, reaching a peak of 58,000 dollars, equal to almost 52,000 euros.

The frenzied race that concerns used cars is not based on simple speculation but on an actual real need of the market. This sees growth not only of the value of the car, but also of the amounts of insurance: not infrequently, in fact, during the annual renewals we have seen the premium increase for the increase, or for the maintenance, of the value of the car.

This is how much the used car market has grown

According to recent US market revelations, the average price for a new car in November was $ 46,320, while that of a used car reached $ 27,569, with a increase considerable of the 27% compared to the same period last year.

“It has all the characteristics of a bubble“White said”Used cars are supposed to be depreciating assets. They shouldn’t go up in price. Yet, this year they have grown by 49%“.

A trend that should end soon, even if the protracted chip crisis with the huge repercussions on the new market could lead to further increases.