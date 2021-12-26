Used cars, where to find the best offer? The sites to buy online

The interest in used cars is always alive. But where to look? There are websites that offer a wide range of choices. Here are some of them and their instructions for use

Used cars in the sights of car drivers chasing the bargain. This is certainly not new, there are many users who turn to the second-hand market when buying a car, data in hand is the ratio of two used cars for each new registered. The reasons for the choice may be different, certainly the budget plays a dominant role as well as the possibility of buying a used car of a higher segment at the same price as a new but smaller one. Savings, therefore, but also greater freedom of choice up to, in specific cases, the amateur niche. Last July Official Motors had reported the results of a study that quantifies in four out of 10 Italians those who aim at the second-hand market to choose the next vehicle to buy. And it is not at all wrong to assume that in a moment like the present one, in which deliveries of new vehicles are proceeding in fits and starts due to the lack of chips that slow down factories, the number of users looking for a prompt delivery have increased to the recent used sector. But how and where to look for the deal? The web is now the starting point of most searches, so let’s see five sites to search for used cars online.

LOOKING FOR USED CARS, AUTOSCOUT24 – Speaking of specialized marketplaces, AutoScout24 is one of the best known and most visited by users looking for a used car. It hosts used car ads posted by parties other than the platform manager, ranging from private advertisers to resellers and dealers, with offers also related to the new one. We are talking about a site active in several European countries and among the filters that can be used in the search there is also the possibility of expanding the perimeter beyond the Italian borders, in addition to the selection of the model and many details related to it. There are currently over 260,000 active adverts from Italy alone.

LOOK FOR USED CARS, NOW – Another markeplace is Subito.it, which however has a generalist vocation by hosting an Motors section flanked by others such as Market (there is a bit of everything), Jobs and Real Estate. Also in this case it is possible to search for a used car through a series of filters that refine the operation of selecting the advertisements of private users or operators in the sector. At the moment there are over 54,000 active ones.

LOOKING FOR USED CARS, EBAY – Global is eBay, a marketplace that offers its users the opportunity to sell and buy any type of object, at any time, from any country in the world. Its peculiarities include fixed or dynamic price sales, commonly referred to as online auctions, while payment transactions are processed by the PayPal platform. The car section for the Italian market contains on average about 1,500 advertisements. The Kijiji platform is also part of the eBay galaxy.

LOOKING FOR USED CARS, CARVAGO – Then there are some middle ground between the classic markeplace and the exclusive direct dealer such as CarVago, born in the Czech Republic but rapidly expanding with branches in various European countries including Italy. The company analyzes over five million offers advertised by dealers in various active countries but only 10% ends up on CarVago after a selection made on factors such as age, mileage and price. The company buys the car chosen online by the customer by carrying out a thorough inspection in advance and taking care of all the bureaucratic aspects such as the transfer of ownership and any importation up to home delivery, also providing financial services. There are currently over 670,000 active offers.

LOOKING FOR USED CARS, AUTOHERO – Autohero is also a direct seller who offers owned vehicles, appropriately selected and reconditioned. As in the case of other similar sites, each car is accompanied by photos and detailed information on the vehicle, it is sold through an online process that guarantees security and with the possibility of adding financial services at the customer’s discretion. Once the purchase process is complete, the car arrives directly at home. There are over 1,000 models on sale.

