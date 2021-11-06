Used of value, Lancia: the (Delta Integrale) Prisma di Agnelli beautiful under the dress – News

By divine grace the world of the Italian car, its unparalleled history, are and will always be appreciated however things go in the sector. Today we talk about the value of the brand Lancia, which Stellantis will somehow bring to life in a modern way, using luxury cars, and some sports cars, with plugs. Going back not everyone imagines that even one Prism, a model not popularly loved or which left marks like others, can have growing value today.

There is talk of a Prism made for Gianni Agnelli. The lawyer used custom cars when not everyone liked to do it and most importantly, his cars had many small special corrections not always visible. This is the case of this Lancia Prisma “special lawyer” that appears from the outside…. “Nothing special”. Instead, it is a one-of-a-kind example, with care also taken by the Abarth staff.

It is very strange to believe that the lawyer could use and consider his own a car where, by opening the hood, you can see clearly “tacky” repainting when you see that red coated. And instead just to cover that bad nature of the special model, they had to make it turn blue, in keeping with Agnelli and his will, when he used this at least, not to be too showy.

As you can see in the photo, inside the Prisma di Agnelli he uses the steering wheel and knob in briar, Nardi, as well as being upholstered in leather or alcantara. The pedal board is adapted, due to the physical needs of the owner who is no longer a child but who, when he pressed on the pedal, had a Prisma faster than the others. The engine is a 2.0 Turbo with over 200CV and all-wheel drive, due not to fear going to the mountains. The other Prisma 4×4 nion used that engine and drive system.

Someone rightly said that it is an LDelta Integrale 8v reed, dressed as Prisma. Years ago, it seems less has passed for less than 20,000 euros. When the Lancia by Stellantis rebirth is completed, it will benefit from a fair revaluation, given the symbolic value.