‘Used to be young’ this August

Music evolves and so do the artists. This is the case of the American singer Miley Cyrus, who returns with a good promise that invites us to reflect on the past. His new single, “Used to Be Young,” seems to be a reflection of this metamorphosis and makes us wonder: Is he referring to his time at Disney?

After a hiatus that seemed like an eternity to fans, Miley has returned to the music scene with a fresh and exciting offering. The date to be marked on our calendar is August 25, the day the song will make its debut. But, as a teaser, he has already given us an interesting black and white cover that plays with the duality of his past and present.

Miley has always had a talent for capturing emotion and reflecting it in her music. His “Backyard Sessions” series, where he presents performances in an intimate setting, is one example. And “Used to Be Young” promises to be a gateway to more installments in this series, with “Endless Summer Vacation” leading the way.

The excitement about this launch is palpable. Around the world, cities are filled with posters pointing to his past successes. Symbolic phrases like “I came in like a wrecking ball” take us back to iconic moments of his career, adding more emotion to this return.

But what does “used to be young” tell us about the Miley of today? In a recent interview for Vogue, the artist touched on the subject of her evolution and how the harsh passage of time has affected her music and her perception of herself. The song promises to be an introspective journey, a journey through the experiences that have defined her career.

The countdown has begun. As we await the release of “Used To Be Young,” we can guess what surprises Miley has in store for us. Will it be a trip back in time and a throwback to his Disney days or a tribute to growth and self-acceptance? Whatever it may be, we are here to listen and support each and every voice of your artistic transformation.