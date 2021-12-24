World

Used to win and not to rule: Kamala Harris' outburst

Kamala Harris’s budget this year as vice president of the United States does not end in the best way. Full of expectations for the role she would have filled – she is the first female vice president and Afro-Asian – today Harris is instead frustrated by a role that is close to her, by a president, Joe Biden, who needed her to winning the elections but now keeping her on the sidelines when it comes to handling the hottest issues. Confiding with her allies on the difficulties in managing a particularly difficult portfolio of tasks, from the right to vote to immigration, she also gave vent to the media coverage she received. Not enough or otherwise different if it were one of his 48 predecessors, all men and white.
Even among Democrats, according to the New York Times, there is a lot of frustration about the role in which the vice president has been placed. The complexity of the dossiers entrusted to her should have prompted the White House to defend her more aggressively, says Congresswoman Karen Bass. Harris has sought advice from other women since arriving in Washington, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. “There is a double standard used in judging it, as it was for me,” Clinton points out with The New York Times. Some of his allies believe Harris is seen as an afterthought and not as Biden’s heir.

Since taking up the position of vice president, Harris’ ratings have declined. According to polls, 40% are in favor of the vice president, despite 52% who do not like her. A percentage, the latter, which has been increasing from the day of the inauguration, last January 20, to today.

