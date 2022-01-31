Useful advice for good health from the Italian Society of Internal Medicine









The Italian Society of Internal Medicine (SIMI), the oldest medical-scientific society – whose aims include the prevention and reduction of the burden on public health of chronic diseases of large impact, such as cardiovascular and type 2 diabetes – has spread a note from President Giorgio Sesti in which useful suggestions are offered to citizens of all ages.









THE DECALOGUE OF GOOD HEALTH





Watch out for portions at the table. Often you don’t need a diet, but just a little attention not to overdo the amount of food consumed at each meal. You can eat anything, but in moderation.





Take your measurements. Weigh yourself at least once a week and measure your waist circumference regularly: the measures not to be exceeded for men are 94 cm and for women 80 cm. Fat, especially visceral fat and therefore overweight and obesity are important risk factors for diabetes, arterial hypertension, fatty liver, cardiovascular disease and some cancers.





Good health is built at the table. Limit the consumption of saturated fats (contained in red meats and cheeses), increase that of fish and vegetable fibers (vegetables, legumes, fruit and whole grains) and include small quantities of precious foods in the diet, such as olive oil, nuts and seeds . The seeds are rich in Omega 3 and antioxidants. Limit your consumption of salt and salty foods. Reduce the consumption of sugars (including in drinks) and alcohol; drink more water instead.





The consumption of extra virgin olive oil reduces the level of bad cholesterol (LDL) and increases the good one (HDL). It has positive, antioxidant effects on aging and the resulting pathologies, such as cognitive impairment, senile dementia, Alzheimer’s disease and osteoporosis. It contributes to lower blood pressure and helps prevent the development of type 2 diabetes.





Get on the track. Engage in moderate-intensity physical activity for at least 150 minutes per week. A brisk walk, bicycle, swim, run helps to consume excess calories, also improves cardiac performance and respiratory functions, increases muscle strength, reduces blood pressure, lowers blood sugar and increases good cholesterol levels. (HDL).





Find out if you have sweet blood. Measure your fasting blood sugar to find out if you have type 2 diabetes or are at risk.





– Know your blood pressure number. Check your blood pressure regularly and if it is high (above 140/90 mm Hg), contact your doctor, it may be necessary to start therapy.





– Don’t screw up your life. Talk to your doctor to find out what you can do to quit smoking. Tobacco smoking is one of the most important risk factors for respiratory, cardiovascular and cancer diseases. All types of tobacco are harmful, including filter cigarettes, cigars and pipes.





– Remember to take your medications. If you are on chronic medication, take them as prescribed by your doctor, without stopping them. If you have any doubts, consult your doctor, without taking risks with do-it-yourself modifications.





– Antibiotics and painkillers only if prescribed by your doctor. Taking antibiotics inappropriately will not make you feel better and will contribute to the planetary problem of antibiotic resistance. Misuse of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure, stomach bleeding, and kidney disease.





The vaccine saves your life, but don’t ask Dr. Google for advice. We can all have doubts about vaccines, including influenza and Covid-19 vaccines, but don’t look for answers on the Internet, talk to your doctor who will be able to give you the right advice.























