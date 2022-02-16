useful tips and tricks after the 7.30pm patch

The new Fortnite patch 19.30 arrives that revolutionizes the game: useful tips and tricks for battle royale players.

The new patch released in the past few hours has the possibility of completely revolutionizing the Fortnite gaming experience. In fact, with the latest update, gyroscopic controls have been introduced.

Everything comes from the desire to satisfy the needs of a large slice of the community that plays battle royale. Epic Games, therefore, has decided to please the most fussy players by turning to Julian “Jibb” Smart, a real input specialist who created the “Flick stick”. This is, of course, the rapid movement of the lever.

With the latest patch, Epic has announced the addition of gyroscopic controls. It is specified that we are talking about an option and not a radical change in the gaming experience. The ability to activate these special commands will be there for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PCbut also for Android.

We are also on Telegram: follow us for all the news!

Fortnite: useful tips and tricks for the 19.30 patch

As this is a brand new patch, everyone wants to experiment with it and try to figure out how make the most of it in game. This possibility, in fact, could prove to be very useful in matches in the Arena, where the best players could benefit from it.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Resident Evil, the long-awaited announcement from Capcom has arrived: what it is

So here are some useful tips to help you make the most of it new feature gyro controls. But, before we do that, let’s quickly understand how to activate them. In the settings “Touch and movement” you will have the possibility to activate these new commands. “When it is activated, you will be able to control the camera by turning the controller. This allows greater accuracy than normal aiming with the stick “reads the press release issued by Epic through its official channels.

READ ALSO >>> Disney +, big blow to Netflix that is now shaking: what is happening

The Advice that arrives directly from Jibb clarifies that for those who are at first weapons with the gyroscope it is convenient that you simply activate the function without further touching the settings. In this way, in fact, “The gyro is only active when aiming”.

For those more experiencedinstead, the suggestion is to set “Always” on the aiming mode “And to associate another input to deactivate the gyroscope”. Instead, for all those who want to try the flick stick, Jibb’s advice is to enable the visual toggle effect up. In this way, “Even in an aiming mode where the gyro is not always active, you can still adjust the vertical direction when needed by activating the flick stick”.

Finally, below is a explanatory video uploaded directly from Epic Games to their channel Twitter official. We highly recommend viewing it to better understand how to move with the new commands introduced.