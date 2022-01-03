“Useful to combat a sedentary lifestyle and restart sociality”

The Municipality of Vittorio Veneto is (again) investing in its athletics track, soon enriching it with an area equipped for physical activity in the open air.

The municipal structure, a destination not only for numerous sports enthusiasts but also for many citizens and students, thanks to the proximity to the cycle path along the Meschio river and very green, is preparing for a further “upgrade”. “The athletics track has recently undergone an important extraordinary maintenance intervention, following which the sports facility is now able to host competitions at national and international level” is the premise of a recent document from the town hall which also recalls how the structure, together with the municipal swimming pool, the new beach volleyball courts, the skate park, the calisthenics station installed along the cycle path and the latter, constitutes “a sports center capable of attracting numerous users of the different age groups for the practice of competitive sports, recreational and motor sports and fitness “.

Giunta Miatto and municipal offices have agreed on the opportunity to “enrich the athletics facility with an outdoor-fitness area consisting of equipment dedicated to training on special gymnastic equipment, to be placed in the green area not subject to landscape constraints. inside the plant, near the main entrance “.

All this will take place considering that “outdoor sports practice constitutes a preparatory activity both to contrast sedentary lifestyle and to resume socializing and restart after the Covid-19 pandemic, as it allows for physical activity to be carried out safely and in the open air. open, in large spaces and which allow correct spacing “.

Hence the choice, put in black and white just before Christmas, to entrust a Treviso-based company with the supply and installation of 6 gymnastic stations and a free-body circuit with anti-trauma flooring that will rise a few steps from the track. The expected expenditure, including VAT, is 34,160 euros, drawn from the 2021 municipal budget.

(Photo: archive Qdpnews.it)

