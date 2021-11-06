useless efforts, that’s what awaits us – Libero Quotidiano

World

useless efforts, that's what awaits us

That of climate changes it is always the same story: every time the issue becomes very pressing, politicians try to put some limits, but reports say that on some aspects the race is already lost and the crisis is irreversible. The UN Environment Agency raised the alarm during the COP26 negotiations, arguing that some consequences of the ongoing climate crisis cannot be addressed as they are irreversible.

Therefore, according to Unep, it is not enough to try to limit global warming to 1.5C °, but it is necessary to foresee one adaptation strategy. “Although strong mitigation – the report reads – is the way to lower impacts and longer-term costs, increasing ambition in adaptation, particularly with regard to financing and implementation, is essential to avoid the existing gaps widen ”.

In short, Unep is asking for more actions and more money right from the start: “Faced with the impressive speed with which the climate changes, our reactions are not only late but also unequal, especially in the capacity to respond”. But that’s not all, because according to the UN agency, the goal of remaining within 1.5C in terms of global warming by the end of the century has no hope of being achieved. For this reason, we should also imagine how to prevent and contain the inevitable damage caused by climate change.

