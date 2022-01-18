“Useless fuss, mistakes also in Juve-Roma”

ROME – Greenhouse under attack for the refereeing of Milan-Spezia, especially for that goal from Messias not validated for having whistled a foul in advance for the Rossoneri instead of applying the advantage rule. Former referee Claudio Gavillucci comments at Adnkronos on the episode that cost the match Milan against Spezia guest at San Siro: “I just can’t understand why they are raising this fuss with Serra, it has happened other times, for example with Orsato in Juventus-Rome: and Orsato is one of the best referees in the world.” The episode he refers to is the penalty awarded to Roma at the Stadium by Orsato without applying the advantage and thus validating the goal scored by Abraham. “A referee should not be judged for a single mistake but for the whole season: the suspension does not help anyone. The two episodes are clearly different -continued-, però is a mistake that can and does happen. My impression, which I also read on his face, is that he felt the pressure: to referee at San Siro, with very few matches in Serie A, and with a team that is playing for the Scudetto. Then after the first mistake the pressure increased “.
Gavillucci continues: “But it is not on a single episode that one can judge whether or not a referee is ‘from Serie A’. So for Jorginho’s missed penalty (against Switzerland in the World Cup qualifiers ed), probably the most important penalty for this country, what do we do, let’s say that Jorginho is not from the national team, or must he suffer a very long stop? Not so: even a great player can miss the simplest thing like the penalty. Serra was not calm and whistled too soon. I felt a certain nervousness in him, a self-confident referee does not accuse his mistake on the pitch, he does it in the locker room. But he was in good faith and understood the weight of that mistake. The readings that have been given so far of the fact are not very technical, and as the Spaniards say it is one thing to talk about bulls and another is to go into the arena ”.