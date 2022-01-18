“Useless fuss, mistakes also in Juve-Roma”

ROME – Greenhouse under attack for the refereeing of Milan-Spezia, especially for that goal from Messias not validated for having whistled a foul in advance for the Rossoneri instead of applying the advantage rule. Former referee Claudio Gavillucci comments at Adnkronos on the episode that cost the match Milan against Spezia guest at San Siro: “I just can’t understand why they are raising this fuss with Serra, it has happened other times, for example with Orsato in Juventus-Rome: and Orsato is one of the best referees in the world.” The episode he refers to is the penalty awarded to Roma at the Stadium by Orsato without applying the advantage and thus validating the goal scored by Abraham. “A referee should not be judged for a single mistake but for the whole season: the suspension does not help anyone. The two episodes are clearly different -continued-, però is a mistake that can and does happen. My impression, which I also read on his face, is that he felt the pressure: to referee at San Siro, with very few matches in Serie A, and with a team that is playing for the Scudetto. Then after the first mistake the pressure increased “.