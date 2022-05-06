“useless vaccine, negative health consequences”

Mariano Bizzarrioncologist and researcher at the Department of Experimental Medicine of the University La Sapienza of Rome, has put in black and white, on the pages of the newspaper, his perplexities about the anti Covid vaccines and in particular about the declining coverage and efficacy, such as worryingly increasing side effects.

Although the war in Ukraine has now stolen the media scene from Covid, the fear that the virus could spread again in the autumn is concrete. But fears are also related to vaccines, about which Bizzarri cites a study published in the journal The Lancet which confirms how the protection ensured against severe forms of the disease and hospitalization, which after three doses of Pfizer is around 80%, undergoes a drastic drop to 50% after only 3 months from the third dose. “But what a vaccine it is – despite three doses! – does it provide protection that tends to vanish after three months?“Asks Gonzo.

What worries Bizzarri, in particular, are the side effects of the vaccine. Stephanie Seneffresearch director at MIT in Boston, on the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology he specified how: “Vaccination induces a profound impairment in the transmission of the interferon-1 signal, which has several negative consequences for human health; (vaccine-induced modifications) potentially have a causal link with neurodegenerative diseases, myocarditis, immune thrombocytopenia, paralysis, liver disease, reduced adaptive immunity, reduced response to DNA damage and development of tumors“.

To underline the incidence of myocarditis is also a study published in Nature Scientific Reportwhich explains how this “sincreased by more than 25% among young people undergoing the vaccine with a parallel increase in sudden cardiac deaths. Figures that make you worry“, Underlines Bizzarri.

And finally the “business” of vaccines. Bizzarri talks about a report from the BionNTechmanufacturer of the Pfizer vaccine, admitting: “Our revenue is highly dependent on sales of our Covid-19 vaccine and our future revenue from our Covid-19 vaccine is uncertain (given that) the safety profile of our Covid-19 vaccine, including the effects previously unknown side effects or the increased incidence or severity of known side effects may be a risk factor“. “It’s obvious – concludes Bizzarri – that, if companies do not obtain final authorization, an endless legal dispute would open, with claims for damages that would overwhelm companies and governments“.