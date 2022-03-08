user spends $ 20,000 to play Elden Ring with a “cam girl”

Chrisa 29-year-old from New Jersey who haunts the adult webcam dating site called CamSoda, decided it was time for some company as he ventured into FromSoftware’s soulslike campaign, which takes at least forty hours to complete. Like this paid a whopping $ 20,160 to invite Charley Hart, one of the CamSoda models, to join him on his adventure. Through a private chat, the two crossed the Interregnum together for more than forty consecutive hours, taking “breaks” from time to time.

Chris revealed that he was really happy with the experience. “I was used to finishing campaigns alone in my boxers and carbohydrate overload (pizza, fast food, etc) while gulping down energy drinks,” he confessed. “It was nice to have Charley by my side as I crossed the Interregnum. We got to know each other quite intimately and connected on a deeper level. I really enjoyed his company. I can’t wait to do it again as soon as the next big game comes out. “

The 29-year-old told how the 40 hours were exhausting in any case and that he will certainly grant more stops during the next videogame adventure.

As for Charley, he told how this kind of experience had its peak during the pandemic. “I know a few models who used to play with their clients. Rather than just being a cam girl who performs for, say, seven minutes, I accompanied clients for extended periods of time as they played, made and ate dinner, etc. It’s like a long-running webcam broadcast, “he said.

Even for the model, in any case, the long videogame session proved challenging. “It was something I had never done before. I didn’t know how long 40 straight hours were. It takes a lot of stamina, in more ways than one. But Chris and I hit it off right away and it was fun. We celebrated once the campaign was completed as if we had won a championship. It was a good achievement “, she concluded with satisfaction.

The most extravagant encounters don’t always have to end in the most obvious way. Maybe, behind a webcam, the two witnessed the birth of a good videogame partnership.

