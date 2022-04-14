User who bought NFT for US$2.9 million, expected to sell it for US$48 million but was only offered US$3,600

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

One of the world’s most famous so-called “crypto entrepreneurs” is Sina Estavi, who sparked popularity last year when one of his investments made headlines on major tech and video game sites by buying a digital token that represents the first tweet of the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

On the occasion, Estavi paid $2.9 million dollars for the NFT and this month he tried to make his “investment” worthwhile, auctioning off the digital item with the expectation of being able to win $48 million dollars, something that he did not even get. to be close since he has only achieved a maximum offer of $3,600 dollars.

According to CoinDesk, the cryptocurrency investor put the NFT up for sale on April 9, stating that of the $48 million it expected to earn, “at least 25” would be donated to charity. Something that is not only quite far from being fulfilled, but also quite far from the almost three million dollars that he originally paid for the token.

Sina Estavi, the owner of the controversial NFT

It is also worth noting the moment in which Estavi put the NFT up for auction since he had just been released from prison in Iran, where he had spent nine months after being arrested accused of “disturbing the economic system”, in addition to the fact that it is just in the months where sales in the Opensea NFT market fell by around 50% in 2022, from almost $5 billion in January to $2.5 billion in March.

