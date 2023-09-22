User who leaked “Fantasies” by Ariana Grande on Spotify reportedly fined thousands

Trey Patton/NBC

After Ariana Grande’s unreleased song “Fantasize” was leaked on Spotify, the person responsible is reportedly being punished. According to the leaker himself, authorities charged him a $10,000 fine and 48 hours of community service.

For those who don’t know, “Fantasies” is an unreleased Ariana Grande demo. Since its leak, the singer has openly stated that it was not meant for an album. The title, “Fantasize”, is merely a fanmade placeholder for the demo, as it has no official title. According to Grande, she wrote the song for a comedy sketch about a girl group.

After the song went viral on TikTok, a person named Adriana Venti uploaded it to Spotify without permission. The Spotify leak garnered over 70,000 streams earlier this month and even reached the Philippines’ Spotify Daily Top Songs before being removed.

Now, Adriana Venti appeared on X and revealed that she has reportedly been fined $10,000 as punishment for the leak.

“Hello. As you all know I went to court yesterday. It didn’t go very well, they pulled my tweets.. the money I earned from the songs.. and other information.. but as they say, stupid Play games, win stupid prizes!! Well, I have to pay them $10K and provide 48+ hours (community service),” he wrote.

After learning about the leak, Grande requested fans to stop spreading the demo on streaming platforms. She also left a comment on a TikTok clip, saying that the situation had been “frustrating” as she had to “come back to this hook and eventually use it” on a different leaked track.

Fans are divided on this issue

Ever since Adriana Venti posted about her situation, many fans came to comment on the issue. Apparently, X users have varying opinions regarding the punishment, with some of them supporting the music leaker and wishing him well.

“Adriana, good luck to you. Things may be looking bad right now but things will get better eventually :),” one user replied.

Meanwhile, others believe Adriana Venti deserves to be fined. One user responded to his post, saying that “he obviously did something he shouldn’t have done.”

“No one will feel bad for you. Leaking music is already illegal, adding money to it makes it even worse. You all are so stupid, it’s crazy,” one person wrote.

“You are lucky you only got a fine of 10k and CS. You deserve this because you made money from work that isn’t yours,” another user commented.

While many fans of Ariana Grande are talking about this issue, it is not yet clear whether the issue is real or not. Nevertheless, many fans agree that the leaker should be punished for releasing music that is not their own.

