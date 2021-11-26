users choose Telegram for this reason

The crisis of Whatsapp is now consolidated. The instant messaging platform has for some time been experiencing a kind of stalemate for the acquisition of new users. At the same time, the numerous crash episodes that characterized the service – not least those of last October – have caused popularity to collapse, in favor of alternative virtual markets such as Telegram.

WhatsApp, customer flows reward Telegram

Switching users from WhatsApp to Telegram it is now a consolidated and accredited trend also by insiders. The flaws in terms of accessibility of WhatsApp, however, represent only one of the reasons to explain this phenomenon of the network.

The other big reason for users to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram is to be linked to new conditions of use of the green chat. As is known, since the beginning of the year, the developers of the messaging platform have tightened their ties with Facebook.

Under the new conditions of WhatsApp, chat users are required to accept the sharing from the confidential information with the social network. The developers reserve the right to share personal and even sensitive data with Facebook for a careful reshaping of advertisements on the social network.

Unlike at the beginning of the year, when this condition was at the discretion of each individual user, with the introduction ofconsent requirement, the chat has chosen the hard line. All those who by May 15 they have not regulated their position, they will not be able to use the chat services now. WhatsApp users who disagree with these conditions have chosen Telegram as their reference platform for messaging.