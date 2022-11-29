Users compare Daenerys Targaryen with AMLO and it goes viral

The recent march of President Andres Manuel López Obrador not only brought together millions of people in the capital’s Zócalo, it also gave way to various comparisons between the president and… Daenerys Targaryen?

At 9 am sharp, the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel López Obrador, led a march of the Angel of Independence to the Zócalo of Mexico City, this in order to celebrate his four years of government. This happened shortly after going viral with Tenoch Huerta, who saw Lionel Messi score a long-range goal against Memo Ochoa in Qatar 2022. Now, the president has been compared to Daenerys Targaryen (Emily Clarke).

Through Twitter, various images have begun to circulate in which, if we speak in cinematographic terms, they do share the same frame and almost the same angle in the same scene, that is: AMLO and Daenerys at the center of thousands of people who seek to reach out their hands and touch them, showing their hope in them, as we saw in Game of Thrones, although we know that the series based on the work of George RR Martin does not have a happy ending for everyone.



AMLO took the comparisons to Daenerys very seriously and recreated the season 3 finale.

Specifically, fans of the series co-starring Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner, They refer to the moment in which Daenerys Targaryen frees the people of Slavers Bay, a region belonging to Essos. This was a watershed in the life of the Mother of Dragons by demonstrating her leadership.



Returning to the comparisons with AMLO, at least visual, they did not go unnoticed by users of social networks. There were even those who went further and created a list of similarities that they found according to the public opinion of a sector of society: “They believe the chosen ones” or the popular “Cabecitas blancas”.

According to figures from the Secretary of Citizen Security shared by the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, up to 1.2 million people gathered yesterday in the march organized by the current president of Mexico, but Few expected that it would end up recreating, by chance, one of the emblematic moments in game of Thrones.