Users from Mexico will be able to start paying for their delivery orders with cryptocurrencies

Representation of cryptocurrencies (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

In recent years the cryptocurrencies they have had a great boom and people from all over the world have started to invest in them. Thanks to this, some businesses are giving the opportunity for their customers to pay them with its digital currencies with blockchain technology (chain of blocks).

Brands like Microsoft, Shopify and GamesPlanet, or associations like Green Peace receive cryptocurrencies. On this occasion, the delivery platform, Rappi has just announced that users in Mexico will be able to buy with cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Through a statement, he explained that Mexico will be the first market where Rappi will start exploring payment options through digital currencies. This pilot stage is being developed in partnership with Bitso and Bitpay.

“In this first phase, we decided to build a product that allows our consumers connect your digital wallets and accounts in exchanges to convert crypto currencies into Rappi credits and in this way, access all the products available within the platform.

Illustrative photo of the representation of a bitcoin (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/)

“For our allies in crypto, it represents the opportunity for millions of users to use this solution to buy on Rappi. It is a first approach that will allow us to learn and continue incorporating the crypto world to Rappi”, announced Sebastián Mejía, Co-Founder and President of Rappi.

For now, this option launched as a pilot is only available to users in the Mexico region, who can pay with cryptocurrencies for Rappi credits, which can then be spent on any of the products and services offered by the application. It is possible that if they are successful in the pilot stage, the modality will be extended to other countries.

At the moment several companies allow you to pay with bitcoins, some of them are Ikea and Nike, however, it is because they are attached to other platforms, similar to the conjunction of Rappi with Bitso and Bitpay. Also, it depends on the region, since not all of them operate globally.

Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

Another option for buy with cryptocurrencies It is the Lemon Card, free but which charges commissions of 1% to buy cryptocurrencies and 0.5% to sell them. Marcelo Cavazzolifounder and CEO of Lemon, told Infobae that the means of payment has “two pillars” with which it hopes to make an impact: “The first is that every time you buy, we will refund 2% of your purchase in cryptocurrencies. The second pillar is that you can use cryptocurrencies to pay directly, with automatic conversion at checkout.”

“We want to fill Argentina with Bitcoin. That 2% cashback is made in Bitcoin, which will make many familiar with cryptocurrencies. We seek to be the bridge that unites the physical world with the digital, something that used to live in the cloud, today we were able to materialize it in a card,” he added.

Another crypto wallet that aims to pay for coffee with cryptocurrencies is goodbitalthough he chose another path. Instead of putting together a dual wallet, in the middle of this year sealed an alliance with the BKR digital wallet to offer a Mastercard prepaid card. To spend their cryptocurrencies, the user must first sell them for pesos and then load the balance on the card, the entire process being within the same application. The Buenbit-BKR card is “contactless”, so to pay you just need to bring it close to the POS terminal. In purchases of up to $8,000, it is not necessary to deliver the card, or the DNI, or enter a PIN or sign the coupon.

KEEP READING:

World’s Largest Child Porn Site Taken Down After Bitcoin Tracking

Why it is not good to charge a phone in the USB port of the car

This Trojan virus steals bank accounts, beware

“Alexa plants a tree”: the phrase to plant trees from the house and help reforest