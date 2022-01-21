users furious about price and problems in VR, closed subReddit for toxicity – Nerd4.life

Hitman Trilogy is available since yesterday, along with a substantial update to Hitman 3 with the arrival of Year 2 content and the launch on Steam, but apparently the community has not reacted well to the news, with furious users for various issues ranging from the price of the games to the deficient implementation of VR, so much to do close the subReddit for excessive toxicity reached.

Both controversies come mainly from PC users: the question of VR is essentially technical and should be fixed with a bit of work by the developers: it seems that the implementation of the VR viewer support on PC has remained largely linked to that foreseen for PS4, therefore with the mapping of the controls linked to the use of DualShock 4 and PlayStation VR. This means that there are several limitations in the PC version such as motion tracking and the use of hands free.

In addition to the problems related to the recognition of movements and the control system, there are also several bug and in general some annoying behavior of the frame and the main character in VR mode on PC, leading to several protests in this regard. However, it seems that the biggest controversies have arisen from the price management of the Hitman Trilogy and Hitman 3.

The various editions arrived on Steam yesterday, all at price full despite being a one-year delay from the original launch on the Epic Games Store. The all-inclusive package of the Trilogy currently costs 99.99 euros on Steam, while Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition goes on 89.99 euros, prices that users consider too high for a title that still arrives a year after the original launch and which moreover, it is also available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. The set of issues has generated so much fuss that toxic behavior has been triggered that we see more and more often spreading to social media and dedicated channels, forcing the moderators to temporarily close the subReddit dedicated to Hitman.