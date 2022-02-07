users in danger due to a smishing campaign

Unfortunately, as expected, even cryptocurrency exchanges are not immune from terrible attacks against their users. Right now a dangerous campaign is underway smishing against all who invest with Binance. It is dangerous SMS scammers which contain a link capable of stealing the login credentials to their platform profile. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao alerted all users.

Binance warns its users against smishing

Binance is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world in terms of trading volumes. An attractive target for cybercriminals who have certainly not failed to target it by implementing one fraud really well thought out. To warn users, as already anticipated, it was Zhao:

A massive SMS phishing scam is underway with a link to cancel withdrawals. Takes you to a phishing website to collect your credentials as in the screenshot below.

NEVER click on SMS links!

Always go to http://Binance.com via bookmark or type it.

This technique is nothing more than a classic attack smishing. Through a SMS the user is warned of possible fraudulent withdrawal requests which, in order to be canceled, require to act promptly through a link. None of this is true. If the poor victim follows the instructions and accesses the phishing page, he grants his credentials to access Binace to the cybercriminals.

That’s why Zhao advises everyone never to click on link contained in SMS to access Binance. These are cloned web pages through which criminals want to steal users’ personal and financial data. The risk, falling into this trap, is to find yourself without money.

It seems that the forecasts of Panda Security are taking place quickly. In fact we have been witnessing, since January, an increase in scams in the world of cryptocurrencies. 2022 will be a particularly dangerous year given the extreme diffusion of this market. It is therefore necessary to pay more than the utmost attention. Although perhaps we are not currently affected by this smishing attack against users of Binancewe must take a cue in order not to fall into possible scams that could create serious problems for ourselves.