users move beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum

The exchange of cryptocurrencies American Coinbase said in an earnings call this week that the cryptocurrency adoption curve starts with bitcoin (BTC), before moving on to ethereum (ETH), decentralized finance (DeFi) and others crypto asset. They also noted that the current market cycle “looks less speculative” than past cycles, with real use cases being brought into focus.

Regarding a user’s typical cryptocurrency journey, Coinbase Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Alesia Haas said that people generally start with bitcoin, before moving beyond just buying and holding BTC, ETH or other cryptocurrencies. offers on the exchange.

“And what we see is an adoption curve that starts with Bitcoin, typically moves to Ethereum and then quickly moves to other crypto assets. And we’re seeing those investors looking for allocation to DeFi, finding ways to bet on the growing innovation of cryptocurrencies in general, ”Haas said.

Meanwhile, Coinbase’s comments on activity on its platform in the last quarter were similar to the exchange’s remarks in May of last year, when the exchange said that the vast majority of its customers continue to trade. altcoins and other digital assets, after buying bitcoin.

The exchange at the time stated that “among customers with at least five purchases, 60% start with bitcoin, but only 24% stick exclusively to BTC.”

At the time, however, Coinbase also admitted that the “growing push” to non-BTC assets “was in part due” to its corporate strategy, which involved the “continual addition” of new altcoins and other tokens.

Coinbase: the market “seems less speculative”

However, in this most recent call, the CFO also noted that this time around the market seems less speculative and that it appears to be “driven by utility and wider adoption of cryptocurrencies“.

Sharing the same thought, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong pointed out that today’s cryptocurrency market has matured in a number of ways compared to previous cycles.

Armstrong further said, “I think if you go back three, four, five years, many of these cycles in cryptocurrency were more speculative in nature,” adding that people then bought cryptocurrencies mainly because they thought the price would rise.

“People always asked me then […] when the use cases would come, “Armstrong said, before adding,” Fortunately, no one asks me that question anymore. “

He went on to mention non-fungible tokens (NFTs), staking, lending, lending, and the Coinbase Card as examples of some of these new use cases.

Asked how interest in cryptocurrencies has evolved on both the retail and institutional sides, Armstrong reiterated that the entire market was in the past “more speculative in nature” and that they are now seeing wider use. He also said: “We always try to think a little longer term. But for me, the most important thing is how we get more people to actually use cryptocurrencies for more things. “

Coinbase launches an Instagram-style NFT marketplace

Meanwhile, Coinbase has also revealed some of its future plans in the industry NFT rapidly growing, saying they are making progress with their plans to launch an NFT marketplace, drawing inspiration from social media.

“We’d like to make Coinbase NFT a little more like, you know, Instagram instead of saying an auction like eBay or something,” Armstrong said.

He went on to say that the company wants to create a kind of social experience, where users can follow their “favorite artists or creators”, while also having the option to show the NFTs they have purchased on their social profile pages.

Armstrong further added: “Beyond that, I think we can only hopefully make NFTs much easier to use,” arguing that things like linking browser extension-based wallets are a point of friction that the exchange wants to overcome with its NFT marketplace.

“And we hope to see a launch in the next two quarters,” the CEO said.

