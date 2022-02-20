Users of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine will not be affected by the liquidation of the EPS

MARCO MONTES MARTINEZ: The liquidation of the EPS does not affect in any way the operation or continuity of this company. This is an independent company and its operation has never been at risk. Coomeva Prepaid Medicine has more than 48 years of experience in caring for Colombians. It is a solid, firm and financially healthy organization, a pioneer in private insurance in the country. Currently, Coomeva Prepaid Medicine has more than 380,000 users, who will continue to enjoy all coverage and services as normal.

Marco Montes Martínez, general manager of Coomeva Prepaid Medicine. – Photo: Coomeva Prepaid Medicine

MM: It was a good year. We invested 22,000 million pesos in our expansion plan, with which 12 of our own medical centers will be implemented, and we renewed 46 experience points to offer administrative and commercial solutions. Regarding our services, we launched the Silver Prime, Special Outpatient and Coomeva Associated Oncology Care programs, in addition to improving the Gold Plus, Gold and Dental Elite programs.

MM: Achieve rapprochement with our users in virtuality. Today we have care through the app, WhatsApp line, contact center and the virtual medical center. Since the start of the pandemic, we have served close to 2,700,000 users through our digital, telephone and face-to-face channels. Only last year there were about 736,000 patients treated through virtual channels.

Coomeva Prepaid Medicine launched the Plata Prime, Special Outpatient and Coomeva Associated Oncology Care programs. In addition, it improved the Oro Plus, Oro and Dental Elite programs. – Photo: Coomeva Prepaid Medicine

MM: We have an alliance for the services derived from the complementarity with the EPS Salud Total and we are currently making agreements with the EPS of the contributory regime, which will be socialized once they are in operation. The projection for 2022 is to have a population growth of over 4.4 percent and consolidate our expansion plan with the opening of ten medical centers.

MM: Coomeva Prepaid Medicine continues to normally provide all the health services contracted in each of the programs, in the 6,000 health providers and institutions that offer services to our users.

*Content produced with the support of Coomeva.