users of the marketplace for NFT scammed for $ 150,000 – Nerd4.life

Some customers of Fractal, the new marketplace for NFT conceived by Justin Kan, co-founder of Twitch, were scammed for a total of $ 150,000 by a hacker who tampered with a bot on the platform’s official Discord server.

As reported by The Verge, the hacker took advantage of the hype generated by Fractal, which had announced with great fanfare the arrival of the first NFT airdrop, to post a fake announcement on the platform’s Discord server, thus attracting unwary buyers. The ad was removed in about 10 minutes, but that was enough because 373 users threw away the beauty of SOL 862, or about $ 150,000.

An image of the Fractal store

Apparently many customers had already guessed that the ad was a scam. However, since only 1 Sol was required for each NFT to participate, many took the bait anyway and connected their Solana wallet, later discovering that all of their Sol had been withdrawn.

With an official post the team of Fractal has announced that it will compensate all users fallen victim to this scam, while stating that it is quite impressive that in a community of 100,000 people only 0.3% were involved in the scam, and promises to take various security measures in the future to prevent a similar case occurs again. Specifically, all the next NFT drops will be announced via Twitter and accompanied by a video made by Justin Kan himself. The Fractal team is also teaming up with Discord and other servers that have apparently been hit with a similar scam recently to find the culprit (s).

Finally, he is reminded to always act with caution when it comes to NFT purchases as “there is no” button “to cancel a transaction in cryptocurrencies”.

For the uninitiated, Fractal is an NFT marketplace created by Justin Kan, co-founder of the famous Twitch streaming platform, who described it as “a video game NFT market: durable goods that allow you to do something inside of a gaming universe. Our mission is to create an open platform for the free trade of digital assets. We will do this by partnering with the best gaming companies that create NFTs and building tools that help them reach their customers on a large scale.