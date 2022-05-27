Users on social networks identify Jeremy Renner “Hawkeye” in “Malcom in the middle”

Jeremy Renner had a cameo in Malcom in the Middle Photo: Special/@Disney/@malcolm_in_the_middle_serie

Malcolm in the Middlestarring Frankie Muniz and which brought together a great cast that won the affection of millions with Jane Kaczmarek (Lois), Bryan Cranston (Hal), Justin Berfield (Reese)Christopher Masterson (Francis) and Erik Per Sullivan (Dewey), became one of the most successful television series in history and It continues to talk about more than 15 years after its end.

On this occasion, some Internet users viralized a possible undervalued cameo in the series that lasted 6 years with 7 seasons and 151 episodes on the air continuously, and that is that the actor Jeremy Renner who gives life to hawk eye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU)) appears to have a brief appearance during the first airing episode.

It was through social networks where various users remembered some of the stars that appeared in the successful series that was broadcast on Foxwhen they noticed Renner’s brief appearance in one of the most iconic scenes of the series.

Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye Photo: Marvel Studios/Avengers: Endgame



In the scene appear Francis handcuffed (Malcolm’s older and more troublesome brother), who is played by Christopher Masterson and behind him you can supposedly see Jeremy Renner, one of the 6 avengers originals of UCM, giving life to a policeman.

This unknown cameo quickly positioned itself in the trend of social networks, where the most recalcitrant fans of Malcolm in the Middle, clearly stunned they pointed out that despite the fact that they had seen the series on more than one occasion, jThey had also noticed this singular apparition.

On the other hand, and as expected, some of the Internet users began to joke with the supposed fact that with the opening of the Marvel’s Multiverse (MCM) after what happened in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home and more recently in Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, Malcolm in the Middle It was canon for the company run by Kevin Feige.

Users remember that Jeremy Reener gave life to a police officer in Malcom Photo: Facebook/@Hall

Throughout its heyday as one of the most successful series in US and non-US history, malcolm in the middlehad great appearances of artists who today are consolidated at the top of American entertainment.

Such are the cases of Jerry Trainor, Dakota Fanning, Ashley Tisdale, Susan Sarandon, Christopher Lloyd, Jennette McCurdy, Octavia Spencer, Cloris Leachman, Hayden Panettiere and, of course, one of the stars who has also been part of Marvel What Gwen Stacy in the saga of spider-man by Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone.

The series that began on January 9, 2000 after establishing itself as one of the most profitable series on television and garnering 7 Emmy awards and 7 Golden Globes, decided to end after 6 uninterrupted years on May 14, 2006. After the purchase of Fox by Disney, the hegemonic company managed to put in its catalog of streaming.

Malcom in the middle chapter 2×17 Photo: Instagram/@malcolmvfofficiel

Meanwhile, and after the surprising cameo, Jeremy Reiner He became one of the most profitable histriones in Hollywood to the point of being part of one of the most successful multimillion-dollar franchises in the history of cinema. avengers where he shared credits with Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr.

Recently and as part of Phase 4 of the projects of Marvel Studios, Reener He was the protagonist of his own series with hailee steinfeldwhere they address the life of hawk eye after remedying the blip of Thanos where half of humanity disappeared Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game.

