Users use these apps more than Apple’s

Music, books and series are the most popular apps in the App Store!

The interest of users in reading and streaming apps They occupy a leading place among the third-party apps available in the App Store. This has been confirmed after the investigation commissioned by the apple firm to a team of economists from Analysis Group.

In terms of online social reading, the options are found on platforms such as Tapas, Readdict, Dreame and Wattpad which in addition to offering writing contests, connects readers and writers through original works, allowing you to support your favorite authors with paid stories. Such applications differ from Audible, Kindle and Apple Books, because are sites for freelance authors to share their work.

For those who prefer to listen instead of reading, the first recommendation is Audible, Amazon’s monthly subscription audiobook and podcast service, which provides access to one of the largest audiobook catalogs out there. Another option at Amazon is Kindle and the retail giant’s selection of e-books, with subscription plans like Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading that allow individual purchases.

For its part, Libby and Hoopla are reading apps that allow you to borrow books e-mails, audiobooks, and magazines with a local library card, or movie, music, and TV rentals through Hoopla.

Music for all tastes

A good idea is to walk around SiriusXM, iHeartRadio and TuneIn Radio, which stream popular music, podcasts, and stations. TuneIn offers sports and news with the option to stream live from CNN, FOX and MSNBC, while Amazon Prime subscribers get discounts with a TuneIn Live membership for their Alexa devices.

For its part, the basic music streaming platform Music, bookmark and organize music videos, create playlists and share music with friends, plus stream on any AirPlay-enabled device. Although it is free, the subscription frees you from ads.

A large group of young people and artists drives the music streaming platform Audiomack, which like SoundCloud allows smaller creators to share their music and build their audience directly from each platform. Of course, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music and YouTube Music do not escape the list, with some of the largest music catalogs in the world.

Notably Spotifywith the first place in the United States, is used 1.6 times more than Apple Music and it has preferential treatment for students in its premium modality, with attractive discounts.

Apps that turn on the TV

Although AppleTV+puts quality over quantity compared to other streaming services, plays on the same pitch as Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max, with contents that are lost sight of. Even though HBO Max is just making its streaming debut, it already showcases a rich portfolio of Blockbuster content. Netflix, Hulu, and Prime Video topping the US for some time now.

For low budget users, the recommendation among the free options is the leader tubi-tvowned by Fox, with its selection of over 35,000 movies and TV shows on demand in HD resolution.

And cartoons could not be left out, a kingdom crowned by Crunchyroll that unlike all its competitors, has the largest anime and manga collection in the world; it’s free with ads, or without them by subscription.

