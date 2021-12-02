Users vs. Microsoft: A short-term financing app built into Edge

Microsoft is receiving a lot of criticism after adding a feature of short-term financing in experimental versions of the browser Edge. Defined “Buy now, pay later?, this option allows users to make purchases immediately and pay later.

“Buy now, pay later ?? Microsoft users don’t like it

?? Buy now, pay later ?? is now available in the latest releases on the channels Microsoft Edge’s Canary and Dev and is activated when the user browses online shopping sites such as Target and Walmart. On the payment pages, users can enable the option for pay in 4 installments spread over 6 weeks, and it all goes for all purchases from $ 35 and $ 1,000. Microsoft partnered with Quadpay, a service that is part of Zip, to implement this option. To be able to use it, Edge users must connect with the Zip account before they can access the financing.

Zip’s financing program does not provide interest rates, but only the charge of the amount of one dollar for each installment paid, so in most cases the financing costs four dollars. It’s not a bad proposition for more expensive purchases, but it is less convenient for inexpensive purchases: in the case of spending $ 35, in fact, the commission corresponds to about 11% of the total value of the purchased good.

After announcing the feature a couple of weeks ago and rolling it out on insider channels, Microsoft has garnered a number of protests and criticisms. According to users, such a feature is not compatible with the web browsing experience. These kinds of functions, according to them, should be managed via extensions, whereas the basic browser should be as fast and responsive as possible.

The point is, Microsoft might as well include services like this, but without enabling them by default, forcing users to go through lengthy configuration procedures in order to use the browser free from all the functions considered useless. At this address you can read some of the criticisms of the users.

Microsoft responded to the reports by saying not to collect any commission for the connection service of its users to companies offering financing services. However, it is highly unlikely that Microsoft entered the option without having received some form of remuneration, and there is no comment from company spokespersons substantiated on this point.

After switching to Chromium, Edge has been rated as a good browser by PC users. In addition, the security level of Microsoft’s browser is appreciated, as well as the introduction of innovative and useful features, such as vertical tabs or the possibility of directly acquiring an image of the entire web page.

Also, Edge isn’t the only browser with questionable ones bloatware. Brave, arguably one of the most privacy-friendly browsers, integrates a cryptocurrency wallet and provides native support for sending and receiving NFT. Many online shops, including some Chinese, are now integrating or have already integrated a financing system for purchases.

Critics of Microsoft’s decision argue that this type of integration increases the amount of code potentially vulnerable and exploitable by hackers for attacks. After all, the Zip app for financing has already existed for some time, another reason why many users consider the integration in Edge superfluous.

