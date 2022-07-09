Uses, risks, dangers and apps to make deepfakes

Deepfake comes from deep learning or also known as deep learning, one of the branches or currents of artificial intelligence that uses learning to create false content, to manipulate video . The process is simple: part of a video is extracted (such as the face of a celebrity or an actress or actor) and later it is adapted in another video so that person does “things”.

A deepfake is a video in which false images are shown where the face of a person appears in a situation that they have not experienced. Apparently real fake videos that have not happened but have been created by artificial intelligence and through machine learning techniques and deep learning algorithms capable of providing the face with the greatest possible realism.

If you have seen the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” you will know that we can see Carrie Fisher when she was young at one point in the movie, playing Princess Leia. But she is not Carrie Fisher as a young woman but a deepfake that imitates her. What exactly are deepfakes? What uses do they have or what is it for? this technology?

Although we generally talk about videos and usually the most sophisticated technique, there are not only videos but it is also common to find photographs and audios. We can create clones in photographs that are doing all kinds of things or we can create voice clones of public figures in order to make it look like someone has said something that they have never said or would say. Either for marketing campaigns or to blackmail and scam those people who do not want that video or audio to be published.

What is it for or what uses does it have?

There are positive uses for deepfakes, but there are also many negative uses for these types of faces created with artificial intelligence. The most common negative use is to impersonate identity to get fraud. As we will see in the next paragraphs, there are many cases in which deepfakes have been used to create false videos of all kinds of relevant or famous people in order to blackmail these people: they ask for money in exchange for not posting these videos apparently real created with artificial intelligence.

But there are also positive uses of deep fakes and there are plenty of options to get the most out of a very interesting technology. For example, it is very useful in world of television or cinema if we want to honor an actress or actor who no longer exists but we want her to appear in a specific scene of a movie. Or in marketing and in television commercials we can create these fake faces and use them.

Problems, risks and realism

Deepfakes are useful in cinema, in marketing, on television and even in the next paragraphs we will tell you how you can create your own with free applications… But its use at a professional level can be a problem and a risk: they are more and more real and this allows the spread of false news on the Internet.

A study published in February 2022 explained that “synthetically generated faces are not only photorealistic, but are almost indistinguishable from the real thing and are considered more reliable.” This has an advantage if we want to use it for purposes such as marketing or cinema, but it has many problems. The researchers of the study conclude that the point of realism of deepfakes makes them completely dangerous in the face of disinformation and extortion.

The study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States used faces of men and women collecting 400 real images and 400 digital images for three groups of people who had to distinguish between the two receiving information, without receiving training, etc. The conclusions of the study warn of the danger of these technologies and the ease of users to believe false images as true but also the ease of creating them.

How to create a Deep Fake

There are some applications that allow us to make deepfakes without resorting to professional systems, we can do them ourselves from the phone and for free with quite interesting and effortless results.

FakeApp It is one of the programs that have become popular in recent years and has caused controversy due to its good results. A trainable AI based on photos of celebrities that is capable of substituting the face of porn actresses for that of real actresses and for which women like Emma Watson, Jessica Alba, Daisy Ridley or Sophie Turner have been affected. But not all programs necessarily turn actresses into porn actresses, but we can also make jokes among friends or simply to test this technology and its many options.

Although there are many applications, some of the most popular (as is the case with Zao) cannot be installed directly from the Google or Apple application stores, so we have compiled some of the ones that you can download for free on your mobile.

FacePlay – Face Swap Video

FacePlay is an application that allows us to create deepfakes and we can download it for free on the Google Play Store. It is very easy to use and we only have to choose the fragment of the video in which we want to appear or in which we want to be the protagonist. The application has ads and the interface is somewhat annoying but the results achieved are good and realistic.

There are templates of all kinds that will change our face in the video that we want, it is very easy to do and suitable for all users, without the need to be experts.

reface

Reface is another of the applications that we can use for free on Android if you are looking to make deepfakes easily. One of the most popular in the app store that allows us crop photos and videos, take photos and get all kinds of amazing effects. we can swap faces for that of known scenes or movies but we can also use photos that we have to give them life, make them move… Or put our face where we want, voice changes, etc.

It is one of the most entertaining apps to achieve fun effects with friends and has more than 100 million downloads, being one of the most fun and curious for users if we want to make deepfakes for pranks.