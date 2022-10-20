Entertainment

Usher gives flowers to Chris Brown on stage: “You are a legend”

Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

To celebrate the birthday ofusher, there were many of them at the strip club. On occasion, this legend considered one of the greatest artists RnB of all time praised Chris.

” We love you. We’re gonna keep lifting you up, man. »

At the start of the year, many fans asked usher and to Chris Brown to engage in a song competition via Verzuz. Last July, the Dallas native responded to the possibility of a battle Verzuz with Brown.

He had told the TV channel E! : ” There is no Verzuz. You might be ready for something like this on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned. »

Despite the friendly competition, Chris showed up to celebrate Usher’s 44th birthday last weekend. The celebration took place just hours after the performance ofusher at his residence in Las Vegas.

During this rejoicing, the lucky one of the day invited Brown on stage to offer him flowers, while showering him with praise. “You are a legend. We love you. We gon’ keep lifting you up, man.” said usher while kissing Brown in front of the crowd.

After that heartwarming moment, the pair partied at a Vegas strip club. Taking group photos, the stars did not fail to rain down on the dancers.

Outraged Chris, Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox and Anita Baker also made appearances on the anniversary weekend ofusher.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James2 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Related Articles

What the touching email written by Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt reveals

7 mins ago

Julia Roberts has the perfect suit for women over 50 and it’s from Zara

10 mins ago

Drake, NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby and more are among the top 10 most listened to rappers of 2022

11 mins ago

Viggo Mortensen, his best films and where to see them

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button