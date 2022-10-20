Usher gives flowers to Chris Brown on stage: “You are a legend”

To celebrate the birthday ofusher, there were many of them at the strip club. On occasion, this legend considered one of the greatest artists RnB of all time praised Chris.

” We love you. We’re gonna keep lifting you up, man. »

At the start of the year, many fans asked usher and to Chris Brown to engage in a song competition via Verzuz. Last July, the Dallas native responded to the possibility of a battle Verzuz with Brown.

He had told the TV channel E! : ” There is no Verzuz. You might be ready for something like this on stage, maybe in the future. Stay tuned. »

Despite the friendly competition, Chris showed up to celebrate Usher’s 44th birthday last weekend. The celebration took place just hours after the performance ofusher at his residence in Las Vegas.

During this rejoicing, the lucky one of the day invited Brown on stage to offer him flowers, while showering him with praise. “You are a legend. We love you. We gon’ keep lifting you up, man.” said usher while kissing Brown in front of the crowd.

After that heartwarming moment, the pair partied at a Vegas strip club. Taking group photos, the stars did not fail to rain down on the dancers.

Outraged Chris, Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox and Anita Baker also made appearances on the anniversary weekend ofusher.