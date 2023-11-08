Usher Net Worth – Salary, Finance

Based on how much “Love in This Club” was played on the radio in 2008 alone, it could be argued that Usher is a multi-millionaire. Which is correct! Did you know, he doesn’t work for free as the King of R&B? But Usher’s net worth is also built on incidental things like being co-owner of Tidal, co-owner of the Cavs, and a few more. seriously Attractive Residency Income, So Add Time! object! There! Above! But not before us…

First of all, Usher’s music catalog is worth millions

According to the RIAA, Usher has 23.5 million certified units in album sales (making him one of the best-selling artists of all time) and 9.5 million certified units in digital singles. Basically people were like “Yes!” Are suffering from. (Not to mention all his other songs), and now he’s really rich. Which, really, is all I think:

Reminder: He was a judge sound

Usher joined first sound Made a triumphant return as a coach in Season 4 and again in Season 6 hollywood reporter, he was offered $7 million to sign on for the show’s fourth season, so it would be assumed that his salary in Season 6 was around that – or even higher. Who can say! Usher only!

he has made a lot of money from touring

usher’s Satya Yatra It was one of the highest grossers in North America and grossed $29.1 million. meanwhile, oh god trip grossed less than $75 million, according to Board, oh, and after that oh god trip, forbes It was reported that Usher had earned $46 million in one year.

His Las Vegas residency attracts millions

Usher began his tenure in Vegas in 2021 with a residency at Caesars Palace, which reportedly grossed $12.9 million in just 14 shows. Since he’s started another residency at Park MGM, suffice it to say he’s earning — how do I put this mathematically — a lot of crap.

He is the co-founder of RBMG Records

Other founders? scooter Braun. Who, along with Usher, discovered Justin Bieber when he was a teenager and turned him into a pop star. Actually, RBMG Only The client is Justin, and they put out his major albums justice, purpose, changeAnd faith,

He is an original Tidal co-owner

Usher was announced as a co-owner of Tidal when it launched, along with a group of other A-list artists such as Alicia Keys, Beyoncé, Madonna, and Rihanna, and when in 2021 the streaming service was acquired by Jack Dorsey Square for $297 million. was acquired in dollars, Diversity The original artist investors – including Usher – were reported to have received $8.91 million each. Wow!

He is the co-owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Usher acquired a stake in the Cavs by investing $9 million in the team in 2005, which forbes He said he would give them about 1 percent stake. The Cavs’ value has only increased, so Usher is definitely getting a return on his investment! And honestly, this is just one example of their investing prowess. He also invested in Liquid IV along with many other celebrities

their supports are widespread

This man has worked with Belvedere Vodka, Samsung, Microsoft, Pepsi and Remy Martin. It’s not known how much money he makes per endorsement, but like…his face was literally on a MasterCard.

But is Usher getting paid for the Super Bowl halftime show?

Short answer: Nope—thanks to the NFL’s complicated policy of not paying performers (that’s the whole point, by the way). But! He will make a lot of money in streaming. Example: Diversity Following last year’s halftime show, Rihanna’s Spotify streams across the United States increased by more than 640 percent, and “Bitch Better Have My Money” increased by more than 2,600 percent, the report said.

Plus, if there isn’t a moment at the Super Bowl where Usher stops to sprinkle himself with Usher Ur, I, for one, will be disappointed.

So what is Usher’s net worth?

According to celebrity net worth, Usher has $180 million in the bank, including several million worth of real estate. Happy for him, sad for myself.