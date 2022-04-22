Over time we have taken on a whole series of habits without thinking too much about it. In particular, technology has had a big impact in this sense, finding space in every aspect of our life. Every day we are constantly surrounded by household appliances and electronic devices, first of all the mobile phone. For many it has even become a new appendage, many are the hours it spends anchored to our hand.

More and more experts are of the opinion that it is better to limit the use of mobile phones for various reasons, especially at certain times of the day. For example, putting the phone in another room when we go to sleep could help us fall asleep more peacefully.

By now we have got into the habit of taking our mobile phones to the bathroom too. This pushes us to spend even more time on the cup than necessary, finding ourselves with a terrible tingling in the legs when we finally decide to get up. This, however, is only a drawback, but this habit could represent a real risk to our health.

Using a cell phone in the bathroom is a big mistake because it could cause disease and threaten our health

From an early age we have learned that after using the bathroom it is essential to wash your hands. In fact, we come into contact with areas rich in dangerous bacteria that must be eliminated with soap. But let’s stop for a moment to think about what we do before we get to the sink.

Sometimes we touch the tablet and surely we touch the faucet knob to wash our hands or make a bidet. It follows that everything we touch up to that moment could be more or less contaminated. Unfortunately, in this list there is often our cell phone, the same one that we keep touching all day and that we put next to our face.

In short, our screen could have traces of Escherichia coli, a possible cause of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. In fact, having your cell phone contaminated also means having your hands contaminated. Considering that we often wear them on our faces and use them for cooking and eating, this is certainly an antigenic situation. This could even cause salmonella or a Clostridium difficile infection, which among other things leads to fever, diarrhea and loss of appetite.

Therefore, it is clear that the best thing is to avoid using the mobile phone in the bathroom or at least avoid touching it before washing our hands. In any case, it is a good habit to often sanitize the entire surface of the phone with cotton and a few drops of alcohol, especially after a visit to the bathroom.

