Using AI, They Achieve Algae Biofuel Production Record – Environment – Life

Scientists at Texas A&M University have turned to artificial intelligence (AI) to set a new world record for producing algae as a source of biofuels For transport.

Joshua Yuan, AgriLife Research affiliate scientist, professor and chair of Synthetic Biology and Renewable Products in the Department of Microbiology and Plant Pathology at the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, leads the research project.

The team’s findings were published in January in Nature Communications and aim to overcome the limitations of algae as a biofuel.

“The commercialization of algae biofuels has been hampered by the relatively low yield and high cost of harvesting,” Yuan said in a statement. “Limited light penetration and poor cultivation dynamics contributed to the low yield,” the expert noted.

Overcoming these challenges could enable viable algae biofuels to reduce carbon emissions, mitigate climate change, alleviate dependence on oil and transform the bioeconomy, Yuan said.

Yuan has previously been successful in finding methods to convert corn stover, grasses and mesquite into bioplastics and lightweight, biodegradable materials. Her latest project uses a proprietary AI advanced learning model to predict optimal algae light penetration, growth and density. The prediction model allows for continuous harvesting of synthetic algae using hydroponics to maintain rapid growth at optimal density to allow for the best light availability.

The method that Yuan and his team successfully achieved in an outdoor experiment is 43.3 grams per square meter per day of biomass productivity, which would be a world record. The latest target range from the US Department of Energy is 25 grams per square meter per day.

“Algae can be used as an alternative energy source for many industries, including biofuel and jet fuel,” Yuan said. “Algae is a good alternative fuel source for this industry. It is an alternative feedstock for bioethanol refinery without the need for pretreatment. It is cheaper than coal or natural gas. It also provides a more efficient way of capturing and utilizing of carbon,” said the expert.

Yuan said that the algae can also be used as a food source for animals. AgriLife Research has previously investigated algae as a source of protein for livestock.

Algae biofuel is considered one of the ultimate solutions for renewable energy, but its commercialization is hampered by growth limitations caused by mutual shading and high harvest costs.

“We overcome these challenges by advancing machine learning to inform the design of semi-continuous algal culture (SAC) to maintain optimal cell growth and minimize mutual shadowing,” he said.

Yuan said it is using an aggregation-based sedimentation strategy designed to achieve low-cost biomass harvesting and economical SAC.

“Aggregation-based sedimentation is achieved by engineering a fast-growing strain of blue-green algae, Synechococcus elongatus UTEX2973, to produce limonene, which increases the hydrophobicity of the cyanobacterial cell surface and enables efficient cell aggregation and sedimentation” , said.

Expanding the SAC with a system of open-air ponds achieves a biomass yield of 43.3 grams per square meter per day, lowering the minimum biomass sales price to approximately $281 per tonne, according to the new study. By comparison, the standard low-cost feedstock for biomass to ethanol is corn, which currently costs about $260 per tonne. However, the Yuan process does not require expensive pretreatment before fermentation. The corn must be ground and the mash must be cooked before fermentation.

