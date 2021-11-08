Using bitcoin mining as a source of warming is a reality in Canada

Yes, you got it right. In Canada they are going beyond the classic discussions on the possible “legality” of cryptocurrencies thinking instead of exploit the phenomenon, now on a global scale, for more noble purposes or in any case useful to the whole community. MintGreen, a “cleantech” company active in the cryptocurrency and mining market, is disrupting the bitcoin mining industry with a completely new approach that aims to making mining a “recyclable” energy source (pass us the term).

Essentially that’s what’s happening in North Vancouver, where MintGreen has partnered with Lonsdale Energy Corporation, essentially the city’s owned energy district. According to reports, MintGreen’s technology will allow reduce emissions by 20,000 tons of greenhouse gases per megawatt compared to the use of common natural gas. But in what way?