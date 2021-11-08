News

Using bitcoin mining as a source of warming is a reality in Canada

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
Yes, you got it right. In Canada they are going beyond the classic discussions on the possible “legality” of cryptocurrencies thinking instead of exploit the phenomenon, now on a global scale, for more noble purposes or in any case useful to the whole community. MintGreen, a “cleantech” company active in the cryptocurrency and mining market, is disrupting the bitcoin mining industry with a completely new approach that aims to making mining a “recyclable” energy source (pass us the term).

Essentially that’s what’s happening in North Vancouver, where MintGreen has partnered with Lonsdale Energy Corporation, essentially the city’s owned energy district. According to reports, MintGreen’s technology will allow reduce emissions by 20,000 tons of greenhouse gases per megawatt compared to the use of common natural gas. But in what way?

The MintGreen system includes proprietary digital boilers that they are able to recover more than 96% of the electricity used for the extraction of bitcoins in the form of thermal energy, energy that can subsequently be reused for services useful to the community. The introduction of this new methodology is expected in 2022 and is part of Canada’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas production by 2050, an example that other countries could follow.

The CEO of MintGreenm, Colin Sullivan, is very satisfied and, regarding the new partnership, declares:

The complex issue of climate change requires innovative solutions and LEC, with the city of North Vancouver, is showing tremendous leadership in environmental management.

