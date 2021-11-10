Using old Nissan Leaf batteries as a storage system for a solar park. The

Reuse old Nissan Leaf batteries to store energy from a solar farm. It is the gimmick of a Californian company that has made it possible to reuse disused batteries, obtaining a fair profit.

Use the sun to recharge Leaf’s old batteries and make a lot of money

B2U Storage Solutions took 160 used battery packs on as many Nissan Leaves and turned them into a storage system for energy from a 1 MW solar park.

The company stores energy during the day thanks to solar panels when prices are low, and resells it during times of peak demand, which is when energy prices are higher.

The B2U storage system has a capacity of 4 MWh and can provide 2.75 MW of power. The company sells the energy for $ 200 per MWh, but it costs about $ 25 per MWh to charge the batteries.

Among other things, the batteries belonging to the Nissan Leaf do not have to undergo any adaptation: they are simply placed in small structures and connected to the solar park that takes care of charging them.

The reuse of battery packs is a growing market and does not only include storage systems similar to those of the Californian company B2U, but also complete recycling of the cells to extract materials to be reused for the construction of new batteries. An example of this is the agreement reached by Ford and Redwood Materials, the company of the Tesla co-founder.