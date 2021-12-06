Using the charging cell phone while taking a bath, Celestine dies of electrocution in the bathtub at the age of 13

Celestine had spent an evening at home with her friends and finally decided to take a bath. The tragedy in France where the 13-year-old died after a few days of agony in the hospital.

A little girl from 13 years And died electrocuted by an electric shock while taking a bath in his own tub at home. The tragedy took place in Mâcon, capital of the French department of Saone and Loire, in the Burgundy-Franche-Comté region. According to what has been reconstructed so far by the investigations, Celestine she had spent an evening at home with her friends and had finally decided to take a bath. She was in the company of her only remaining friend when she charged her cell phone but used it while she was taking a bath. A few moments after the electric discharge that hit her in full under the terrified eyes of the same age, remained in shock. The immediate aid, alerted by the parents who were present in the house, made it possible to resuscitate the girl who, however, never recovered and died last Tuesday.

The facts took place on the evening of ten days ago when help arrived at the house, stabilizing the thirteen-year-old with a heart massage, then transporting her to hospital urgently. Celestine’s condition immediately appeared critical, the doctors of the University Hospital of Lyon did everything to save her but unfortunately they had to declare her brain death last Tuesday. An investigation has been opened on the case but there is little doubt about the tragic fate. While the daughter was still in a coma, the mother wanted to throw a appeal in the local newspaper to warn parents and teenagers against the risk of using their cell phone while charging when wet. “I hope that our story can at least be useful to other teenagers because by now they have all the phones transplanted in their hands” said the woman, stressing: “We must really insist with them, no phone in the bathtubs, because it can become dramatic”.