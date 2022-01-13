Usl, few responses to calls to hire 24 doctors

In some specialties, the only candidates are trainees who cannot be hired right away

In recent days, some calls published by the Aosta Valley Local Health Authority to find new doctors have expired. As happened for the call for nurses, where despite a high number of adhesions the actual recruitments are lower than the places available, even for medical staff the calls will not allow to cover all the places available.

The goal of the USL is to hire 24 doctors in different specialties. However, many of those who responded to the calls are postgraduates. For example, 1 specialized and 8 specializing candidates for Pneumology, 2 specialized and 7 specializing students for Anesthesia and resuscitation and 2 specialized and 5 specializing students for Cardiology.

In other specialties, on the other hand, specialists are the only candidates: this is the case in Emergency Medicine, Orthopedics, Oncology, Gastroenterology and Occupational Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Child Neuropsychiatry and Hygiene and Public Health. For Psychiatry, a specialist and a resident answered.

There were no questions for Transfusion Medicine, Serd and Geriatrics and Clinical Pathology.

The Local Health Authority is currently in the phase of defining the dates for the conduct of the competitions that will establish those suitable for employment.

“The overall numbers are still lower than the needs,” says the director general of the USL, Massimo Uberti. “Furthermore, many applications are from trainees that it is not always possible to hire with immediate effect.”

“Compatibly with the availability of the commissioners – continues Uberti – it is our intention to proceed with the utmost urgency in concluding the procedures in order to be able to hire the new doctors as quickly as possible”.

The deadlines for calls for tenders relating to Nuclear Medicine, Forensic Medicine and Radiodiagnostics will soon expire.

Elena Giovinazzo