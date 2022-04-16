Usl Vda to doctors, more expensive intramoenia to heal the deficit – Valle d’Aosta

The Local Health Authority of the Aosta Valley has announced to its doctors an increase in the taxation of services performed under the self-employed intramoenia (lpi) regime with the aim of raising funds to cope with a budget deficit. A decision that – estimates Anaao Assomed – will result in an average increase of 11 euros for each performance.

“We hope that the Region will now issue shared directives as soon as possible and engage with the company to resolve the issue in a different way from penalizing users and further and significantly taxing doctors, further demotivating them and pushing them to go elsewhere”, he explains. from ANSA, Dr. Riccardo Brachet Contul, regional secretary of Anaao Assomed for the Aosta Valley.

“Already in recent years – he says – the taxation of services performed in the LPI was very high and not competitive for doctors compared to those who work in the private sector. As a trade union and trade unions we have opposed for some time asking for a tax reduction. The other regions – he continues – – for some time now they have regulated the matter in question under various spheres, especially on the adequate and reasoned determination of the actual costs, but none of this has been done in recent years in the Aosta Valley “.