USMNT: Hope Solo assures that what happened is not as serious as the charges suggest: “My children are my life”

LThe arrest of former American women’s soccer star Hope Alone It has caused a stir in the country’s sports world. The former international goalkeeper was arrested this Thursday, March 31, under charges of drunk driving and a misdemeanor crime against children endanger the lives of their childrenwho were traveling with her in the car at the time of detection.

Hope’s family, led by their spokesman, Rich Nichols, has issued a brief release through the social networks of the 40-year-old former soccer player.

The story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest” Hope Solo Family Statement

“On the advice of an attorney, Hope is unable to speak about this situation. But she wants everyone to know that her children are her lifewho was immediately released and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than initial charges suggest and that he looks forward to his opportunity to defend these charges,” Nichols said.

The statement issued by Hope Solo’s family. | Social networks Hope Solo

Following her arrest, Solo was booked into the Forsyth County Jail for processing after authorities booked her on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (DWI) and resist arrest. She was later released, as her family emphasizes in her statement ..